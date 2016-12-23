Canadian Western Agribition Donates to STARS

STARS air ambulance has flown more than 3,000 missions to over 400 communitites across Saskatchewan since establishing operations in 2012. The operation has become a great resource for rural Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Western Agribition, CWA, recently presented STARS with a $6000.00 donation. Chris Lane, CEO of CWA presented the donation to Andrea Robertson, STARS President and CEO, on Tuesday, December 20th.

"STARS has been a great partner of CWA's and we hope to develop new initiatives to raise more funds next year," says CEO of CWA, Chris Lane in a media release.



The money was raised at two different Agribition events held November 23rd. The first being an auction, which included various items such as artwork, a CWA belt buckle and photo oppurtunities with a goat and heifer. This event alone raised $2000.00. The second event raised the remaining $4000.00. CWA hosted the WInners Circle Auctioneers Competition, which featured 4 auctioneers from across North America.

"We are grateful for the partnership we have developed with CWA over the years and plan on developing more ways to support each other's organizations going forward," says Robertson, STARS CEO.