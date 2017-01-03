Difficult End to Promising Crop Year

The 2016 growing season was one of the most challenging seasons in West Central Saskatchewan that most of the areas farmers have ever seen, according to John Ippolito, Kinderlsey's regional crop specialist.

It started out in April and May with seeding into relatively dry conditions, in fact there was some concern at the time that the summer would be too dry. Things turned around in July and we saw rain, lots of rain. This prevented many farmers from getting out to their crops as fields were too saturated.

The July rain is the main culprit for the issues producers faced this year, and is the main reason West Central Saskatchewan still has about 10-15 per-cent of the crop in the field.

Crops that have yet to be harvested will now have to be dealt with in the spring before some producers can seed.

Crop quality was also a hot topic in the world of Agriculture. Thanks to the moist environment we have a significant problem with Fusarium Head Blight that has created all kinds of quality issues for the marketing of Durum this year.

Kindersley's regional crop specialist John Ippolito spoke with us on the subject.

"What we're experiencing is not so much a yield loss as a quality loss, and the quality loss is very significant. This year we saw guys that would normally have expected to grow a #2 Durum, in some cases they were harvesting a Durum that was being graded as either sample or commercial salvage. So a significant loss in dollar value just because of the grades."

Right now producers are busy preparing for 2017. Grain producers are searching for new seed varieties, making fertilizer application plans, some producers even had an opportunity to get some fertilizer or herbicides applied before snowfall.

When asked what problems producers expect to face next year, Ippolito said, "A lot of these fields are still quite wet. There was areas that were difficult to harvest until the ground froze. So I think some producers are concerned that if we had a normal snowfall even, they're going to have a significant number of wet areas they won't be able to seed."

John also mentioned that whether or not Fusarium will be a problem next year, is dependent on the environmental conditions while producers are seeding next year.