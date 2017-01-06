WCWG Calls Attention to Surplus in Grain Fees

  • Print
The Western Canadian Wheat Growers are calling attention to a surplus in Grain Commission user fees. These fees are put towards inspections and grades of crop that is exported. Tens of millions of dollars of grain farmers' money have been collected in overcharges.

Jim Wickett, Board Member of Wheat Growers, explains that the initial fee was too high, "The Grain Commission determined the rate at 1.80 a tonne and when that came out, ourselves and a lot of groups said that rate was too high. They argued back and of course they set the rules. Three years into, the proof is there that it was too high because they have collected over $100 million extra."

At the moment, farmers are charged about $1.80 per tonne of grain delivered. Over the course of this past year, a grower who delivered 5,500 tonnes of grain to an elevator for export would have paid about $10,000 in user fees.

Members of WCWG are requesting that this surplus be given back to the farmers, as well as an immediate reduction on Grain Commission user fees. 

Wickett says they are waiting for an answer on the situation, "It should belong to producers and should be returned to producers. We are waiting for a response from the Federal Ag Minister to see if he's going to reduce the rates. Should be reduced immediately and it is within his power to reduce it. And secondly, we are waiting to see if they have a plan to return that money to producers. It is a lot of money, it's probably around $10,000 a year for the average farm."

Producers have had a tough year out in the fields with the nasty weather and lower commodity prices. Wheat Growers believe a fee reduction and refund will go a long way to help farmers.

The Wheat Growers have launched a petition, requesting a fee reduction and refund of the surplus. Reduce Our User Fee Petition

