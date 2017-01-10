Canadian Grain Commission Pondering What To Do With $95 Million Dollar Surplus

The Canadian Grain Commission recently announced it had accumulated a $95 million dollar surplus, and are now beginning consultation with the grain industry to see what should happen next with the massive surplus.

The Canadian Grain Commission, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Remi Gosselin, manager of corporate information services with the Canadian Grain Commission, says they realize it's a significant surplus and want to hear from everyone in the grain industry as to what should happen next. Gosselin said the extra $95 million accrued through a combination of higher than expected grain volumes, and lower than expected grain commission expenditures. The last set of fees were negotiated back before 2013, with the current deal running from 2013-2018. The next contract will run from 2018-2023.

The last contract was drawn up with a 23.3 million tonne grain expectancy every harvest from the province, but Remi acknowleged that the total should be closer to 34 million tonnes, which would lead to lower fees for all producers.

Remi Gosselin, talks about starting the consultation process, and the timeline of what that might look like.

Remi also goes on to say that any and all feedback is welcome from the grain industry once the consultation process has begun. Gosselin added this includes any and all farm groups, individual producers, grain companies, terminal elevator operators, industry associations and anyone at all that has any sort of stake in the grain industry.

To check out the Canadian Grain Commission's website, click here.