  • Print
Details
Category: Agricultural News

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017.

J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist explains.

"We believe that with oil prices remaining fairly stable and with interest rates not moving up to fast, although we do expect that borrowing cost so producers are going to go up. We expect the Canadian dollar to average 75 cents in 2017," he said.    

He says a 75 cent loonie is positive for Canadian Agriculture as it improves our ability to sell into foreign markets which is important to the global economy and our agricultural exports.

"The positive trend for farm cash receipts in Canada has been the fact that our currency is weaker than the US dollar. That has turned out to be a positive for us if you compare the results we had in Canada to the US farm sector, which has experienced quite a bit of a downturn in 2015 and 2016," Gervais said.      

Other factors influencing the sector's performance include energy prices, commodity prices, interest rates, and the global economy and their demand for our products.

On the flip side, a lower Canadian dollar also has an impact on producer inputs.

Ag News

Governments Invest in Crop Research

Earlier this week, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart announced nearly $7.7 million in funding for 46 crop-related…

Lower Canadian Currency Will Help Agri-Food Supply Chain in 2017

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017. J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist explains. "We believe…

Canadian Grain Commission Pondering What To Do With $95 Million Dollar Surplus

The Canadian Grain Commission recently announced it had accumulated a $95 million dollar surplus, and are now beginning consultation with the grain industry to see what should happen next with the…

No New Bovine Cases Found

There have been no new confirmed cases of bovine tuberculosis reported. To date there has been six confirmed cases, including the cow that had the disease when it was slaughtered in the United…

Crop Production Week to Start on Monday in Saskatoon

Monday marks the opening of Crop Production Week activities in Saskatoon. Crop Week’s Communication Co-ordinator Kevin Hursh says there has been some shuffling on meeting dates and locations so…

Lower Canadian Currency Will Help Agri-Food Supply Chain in 2017

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017. J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist explains. "We believe…

CCA President Looking Forward

The President of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association says the beef industry is strong heading into the new year. Dan Darling says the Canadian industry is admired by other countries in the quality…

WCWG Calls Attention to Surplus in Grain Fees

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers are calling attention to a surplus in Grain Commission user fees. These fees are put towards inspections and grades of crop that is exported. Tens of millions of…

Difficult End to Promising Crop Year

The 2016 growing season was one of the most challenging seasons in West Central Saskatchewan that most of the areas farmers have ever seen, according to John Ippolito, Kinderlsey's regional crop…

Anderson Addresses Key Ag Issues

Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic. The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.…

Canada's Next Ag Policy Framework Moves Ahead In 2016

Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching. The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks…

Tips on Storing Your Crops Throughout the Winter

Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact. With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very…

Canadian Western Agribition Donates to STARS

STARS air ambulance has flown more than 3,000 missions to over 400 communitites across Saskatchewan since establishing operations in 2012. The operation has become a great resource for rural…

Saskatchewan Pulse Growers to Maintain Non-Refundable Pulse Levy

The Saskatchewan Pulse Growers has decided to maintain a non-refundable pulse levy. The issue was a hot topic of debate during their AGM in January with a resolution requesting the pulse levy be…

CX-6 Smart Seeder May be a Game Changer

Farmers may see a new type of seeder on the market in the coming years. A company based out of B.C. is working on a new type of seeder that could mean better yields at less cost to producers. The…

Heifer Auction Raises Money for Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary

A Dutch Auction for the Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary raised $23,100. The bursary program was started in memory of the boys and their love of agriculture. Diamond K Cattle Company donated a bred Heifer…

Loan Amounts Double from FCC

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has doubled the amount of credit available under the FCC Young Farmer Loan. The credit limit will be increased to $1 million from $500,000. “A big focus of FCC’s mandate is…

FCC Releases Canadian Agriculture's Productivity and Trade Report

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has released its latest Canadian agriculture productivity and trade report. The purpose of the report is to look at the overall performance of Canadian agriculture and world…

WBDC Field Day Around The Corner

Cattle producers should consider the economics of retaining replacement heifers in their herd. Kathy Larson is the Beef Economist at the Western Beef Development Centre at Lanigan. She told producers…

Foraging Into The Future

The Foraging Into The Future Conference opens today in Swift Current. Regional Forage Specialist Trevor Lennox says the theme for this year’s event is Building Blocks of Success noting that the…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Sask Irrigation Conference Now Open

Three Vacancies Filled at SFDC Election

SaskCanola Elections Fill Four Positions

2016: One to Forget for Producers

Millennial Take Over

Recap on Oats Production

Lone Tree Project Hoping to Donate Over $30,000 to CFB

Crop Storage an Issue This Harvest

New Crop Mission Underway

Cattle Producers Utilizing Winter Feeding Sites

Changes Announced to the Agricultural Water Management Strategy

Sask Cereal Specialist Discusses Fusarium

Bovine Tuberculosis Continues to Threaten Cattle Industry

APAS Annual General Meetings

Final Day of Agribition Means Expanded Bus Service

Injury Leads to Death of Horse at the Canadian Western Agribition’s Pro Rodeo

Agribition Wraps Up For Another Year

Purebred Cattle Shows Continue at the Canadian Western Agribition

Cypress Hills Native Wins 2016 International Stock Dog Championship Trials at Agribition

Saskatchewan Agriculture's Crop Report

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events

25th Kindersley Annual Trip Of The Month Fundraiser

06 January 2017 2:00 pm - 01 May 2017 8:00 pm

, Kindersley





Kindersley KCS Band Fruit Drive

09 January 2017 11:00 am - 23 January 2017 9:00 pm

Town of Kindersley, Kindersley





EXPOSURE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 2017

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Enbridge Courtroom Gallery-Kerrobert, Kerrobert





Photography Show 2017

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Kerrobert Courtroom Gallery, Kerrobert





Andino Suns-Kindersley & District Arts Council

12 January 2017 8:00 pm

Norman Ritchie Community Centre, Kindersley





Biggar & District Arts Council-Adino Suns

13 January 2017 7:30 pm

Majestic Theatre, Biggar





Eatonia Minor Hockey Day

13 January 2017 7:30 pm

Eatonia Memorial Arena, Eatonia





Login