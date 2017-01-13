Market Update From Cropsphere

Mike Jubenville of Pro Farmer Canada gave the wrap-up presentation on the markets on Wednesday at CropSphere.

He says he views the marketplace right now as one of very big supply versus very big demand, he said, " So it's kind of this one, two, three months of the marketplace focusing on supply and pressuring prices and then we go through a period of demand is coming up better than expected one, two, three months of trending up and expectations that demand is very powerful. We're sort of ebbing and flowing with this market right now and I don't necessarily see that changing."

He notes Pulses were the star market of the past year and delivering some extraordinary prices attracting an increase in acres but have fallen off some of those highs but still look fairly good.

He expects Peas will hold up when it comes to acreage, but Lentil acreage will probably back off a little due to the disease and production problems we saw last year.

He is also predicting a big drop in durum acreage this year given the disease issues we saw last year.

Jubenville expects Durum acreage to go from a record 6 million acres last year to about 4 and a half million this year. He said, "We have a Durum supply this year in terms of a carry out expectation, that's probably going to exceed 3 Million tons. It's going to be huge, it's going to take, in my opinion, two marketing seasons to get rid of, not the high-quality stuff but this low-quality stuff that doesn't have an export channel for it and it's going to have to be fed continually, gradually through the domestic feeding channels and that process is ongoing but there is such a volume that the process is just going to take time."

Jubenville thinks farmers may increase Canola and Spring Wheat acres but he thinks Durum and some Lentil acres may drop off.