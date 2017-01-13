Winter Brings Challenges to Ranchers

The snowy and cold weather can bring many challenges to a rancher or producer.

Dwayne Summach, Kindersley's Forage Specialist, gives some insight on what cattle owners will be busy with, "This time of year Ranchers are busy keeping animals fed, making sure they have water available, just monitioring their body conditions and making plans for the upcoming calving season."

Frost bite does not tend to be an issue for cattle. Summach explains, "As long as cattle are given adequate shelter from wind, and adequate energy in their feed, they are able to generate enough heat that frost bite not an issue unless they get wet."

The main challenge for ranchers is dealing with the cold snap. They have to make sure their cattle are getting enough forage and energy, which is limited this year.

Fusarium in grain. The poor harvest conditions this summer have resulted in lower quality forages, in terms of lower energy content. There has also been lots of fusarium in grain crops this year, giving them some anti-nutritional factors that producers should be wary of. Summach says producers can prevent feeding any toxins to their animals through testing, "It's really important to test feed this year and make sure you know whats in your feed. That includes testing for potential toxins."

Feed can be tested at Prairie Diagnostics Services at the Western College of Veterinarians in Saskatoon.