Canary Seed Moving To New Market

One year ago, in January 2016, the Canaryseed Development Commission of Saskatchewan (CDCS) announced that the crop received approval from Health Canada. Now that canary seed is considered safe for humans to eat, CDCS is slowly gaining a market for the product.

Kevin Hursh, Executive Director for CDCS, talks about expanding the canary seed market, "If you look at the value of canary seed right now, it's determined by it's traditional use and overwhelmingly main use which is bird seed, it's in the range of about 22 cents a pound. Compared to other grains such as sesame seeds, which has to be imported, or flax seed that's used in a number of things, it is in that range. It's certainly not a low cost alternative such as wheat."

Saskatchewan grows around 300,000 acres of canary seed annually, which makes up around 95% of Canadian acreage and production. With the expanding market, Hursh believes the amount of acres planted will increase in a few years time.

Canary seed can be an alternative for many things such as sesame seeds. The crop can also be ground up into flour to make bread, cereals, and pasta. Hursh talks about some of the benefits of canary used in foods, "In the testing an analysis determined canary seed is gluten free. So we believe it will have a place in the market for that. There is a lingering problem, some of the proteins are similar to wheat proteins. So people who have a wheat allergy may also have an allergy to canary... Beyond that canary seed is high protein, has a nice unsaturated oil profile, and people are looking for a novel food and different sources of plant protein. We hope canary has a fit in the human food market."

One obstacle to overcome before canary seed hits the grocery shelves, is the lack of commercial dehulling equipment which is used to remove the outer skin or layer.

In the early 2000's, Dr. Pierre Hucl developed a glabrous or 'hairless' canary seed. While most producers still grow the original canary seed due to the better yield. The human food approval is only for the glabrous seed, as it is more suitable for the market.