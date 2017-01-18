Today is Global Pulse Day. January 18th, 2017 will be the second ever Global Pulse Day, a global event to celebrate pulses and continue the momentum of the International Year of Pulses. Pulses are a family of foods including dry beans, dry peas, lentils and chickpeas. Pulses are an affordable and environmentally friendly source of protein, fibre and other key nutrients for millions of people worldwide.

Chickpea pods, in West Central Saskatchewan.

In 2016, more than 8.4 million tonnes of pulses were grown in Canada, making pulses Canada’s fifth largest crop after wheat, canola, corn and barley.

Last year, the breakdown for pulse crops grown in Saskatchewan were as follows: Lentil - 5,274,958 acres, Field Pea - 2,199,979 acres, Soybean - 234,997 acres, Chickpea - 159,877 acres, Faba Bean - 49,704 acres and Drybean - 9000 acres. It was a tougher year for producers in West Central Saskatchewan who elected to grow pulses, as the heavy rains wreaked damages on pulse crops throughout the region.

Flowering lentil, in West Central Saskatchewan.

Pulses are a low-fat, affordable source of protein and fibre. They contain two to three times more protein than grains like rice, corn and wheat, and almost twice the protein of quinoa. Eating a half cup of pulses provides you with meaningful amounts of vitamins and minerals like iron, folate, potassium, magnesium and zinc. Pulses are also a highly efficient crop. Pulses are a low carbon footprint food. They partner with bacteria in the soil to draw nitrogen from the air, reducing the need for nitrogen fertilizers, which are a large contributor of greenhouse gas emissions. Pulses are also a water-efficient crop, using one-half to one-tenth of the water used by other sources of<protein. Pulse crops also help keep the soil healthy by feeding soil microbes and leaving behind nutrients for the next crop that is grown.

Lee Moats, Chair of Pulse Canada, says the industry has several challenges as it moves forward. Here's what he had to say, when asked what would be the biggest drawback of pulses, if there were any.

When asked which pulse crop should people keep their eye on going forward.

For any information on the world of pulses, click here.