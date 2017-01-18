Former G.W. Bush Speach Writer Discusses Trump Presidency At CropSphere

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20th.

Last Monday producers attending CropSphere heard from David Frumm, a best-selling author, senior editor at The Atlantic and former speechwriter for George W. Bush during his presidency.



Canada and the world are wondering and waiting to see just what’s going to happen.

Frumm notes he’s concerned about the world trade situation if the U.S. tries to renegotiates various agreements:



He said, "Trump himself is proud of his unpredictability, that's a very dangerous thing. What you want to see from the government of the world's mosy powerful nation is total predictability. This happens that will happen. Obey this rule

and good consequences happen, break that rule and bad policy flow. Unpredictability is really a dangerous thing and this is a very unpredictable person."

Frumm says he’s concerned by the unpredictability of Trump and what that could mean.

Frumm addressed a crowd of about 500 and talked about the impacts of the U-S Presidential Election on the Canada U-S Trade relationship.

He told the crowd he sees President Elect Donald Trump as being very unpredictable:

He said, " The world trading system is like the blood system, the arteries in the body. don't worry about your artery, your's artery is fine we're just slicing other arteries. I need those other arteries. The whole system has to work. we

want it stable and predictable. So that is going to be a real problem. There are trade tensions coming with China and Canada will suffer indirect effects."

