The Government of Canada is providing an additional $1.8 million to the pork research cluster to continue responding to consumer concerns around the humane treatment of animals, Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced on January 10th.

The money will be used to study better housing for sows and better living conditions for sows and piglets, a federal Agricultire Department statement said.

The pork research cluster, a five year pork advancement program, has now received $14.8 million from the federal government.

"Our Government is pleased to support the pork sector with this investment. This investment in research in animal health and welfare helps respond to the interests of consumers and will help put more money in the pockets of our producers," said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Stewart Cressman, Chair for Swine Innovation Porc which manages the pork cluster said, "Enhancing the competitiveness and the sustainability of the Canadian pork industry is Swine Innovation Porc's primary goal and focus. In addition to responding to concerns about animal welfare, the Swine Cluster 2 research program also addresses animal health and reducing feed costs. This additional investment in research will further the outcomes of this program and ensure that emerging issues facing the pork sector will continue to be addressed."

In 2015, Canada was the third largest pork exporter, with sales of $3.45 billion to 95 countries.

 

Ag News

Seed Treatment with John Ippolito

Fusarium became an evident problem in last year's harvest that could carry on to next year. John Ippolito, Regional Crop Specialist in Kindersley, says that fusarium could resurface in the form of…

'BeGrainSafe' Program Launched

Saskatchewan is home to many grain farmers and grain volumes continue to grow with demand. The frequency of grain entrapment is also growing. In 2015, there were seven deaths and two injuries due to…

$1.8 Million Grant to Keep Pigs Happier

The Government of Canada is providing an additional $1.8 million to the pork research cluster to continue responding to consumer concerns around the humane treatment of animals, Agriculture Minister…

Former G.W. Bush Speech Writer Discusses Trump Presidency At CropSphere

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20th. Last Monday producers attending CropSphere heard from David Frumm, a best-selling author, senior editor at…

Global Pulse Day

Today is Global Pulse Day. January 18th, 2017 will be the second ever Global Pulse Day, a global event to celebrate pulses and continue the momentum of the International Year of Pulses. Pulses are a…

Canary Seed Moving To New Market

One year ago, in January 2016, the Canaryseed Development Commission of Saskatchewan (CDCS) announced that the crop received approval from Health Canada. Now that canary seed is considered safe for…

Saskatchewan Announces Changes to Premise Identification Program

The Province has announced changes to its Premise Identification program. The program which had been voluntary since 2014 is now becoming mandatory for producers who would like to participate in any…

Winter Brings Challenges to Ranchers

The snowy and cold weather can bring many challenges to a rancher or producer. Dwayne Summach, Kindersley's Forage Specialist, gives some insight on what cattle owners will be busy with, "This time…

Market Update From Cropsphere

Mike Jubenville of Pro Farmer Canada gave the wrap-up presentation on the markets on Wednesday at CropSphere. He says he views the marketplace right now as one of very big supply versus very big…

Governments Invest in Crop Research

Earlier this week, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart announced nearly $7.7 million in funding for 46 crop-related…

Lower Canadian Currency Will Help Agri-Food Supply Chain in 2017

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017. J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist explains. "We believe…

Canadian Grain Commission Pondering What To Do With $95 Million Dollar Surplus

The Canadian Grain Commission recently announced it had accumulated a $95 million dollar surplus, and are now beginning consultation with the grain industry to see what should happen next with the…

No New Bovine Cases Found

There have been no new confirmed cases of bovine tuberculosis reported. To date there has been six confirmed cases, including the cow that had the disease when it was slaughtered in the United…

Crop Production Week to Start on Monday in Saskatoon

Monday marks the opening of Crop Production Week activities in Saskatoon. Crop Week’s Communication Co-ordinator Kevin Hursh says there has been some shuffling on meeting dates and locations so…

Lower Canadian Currency Will Help Agri-Food Supply Chain in 2017

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017. J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist explains. "We believe…

CCA President Looking Forward

The President of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association says the beef industry is strong heading into the new year. Dan Darling says the Canadian industry is admired by other countries in the quality…

WCWG Calls Attention to Surplus in Grain Fees

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers are calling attention to a surplus in Grain Commission user fees. These fees are put towards inspections and grades of crop that is exported. Tens of millions of…

Difficult End to Promising Crop Year

The 2016 growing season was one of the most challenging seasons in West Central Saskatchewan that most of the areas farmers have ever seen, according to John Ippolito, Kinderlsey's regional crop…

Anderson Addresses Key Ag Issues

Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic. The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.…

Canada's Next Ag Policy Framework Moves Ahead In 2016

Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching. The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks…

Upcoming Events

25th Kindersley Annual Trip Of The Month Fundraiser

06 January 2017 2:00 pm - 01 May 2017 8:00 pm

, Kindersley





Kindersley KCS Band Fruit Drive

09 January 2017 11:00 am - 23 January 2017 9:00 pm

Town of Kindersley, Kindersley





Adult Rec. Volleyball in Kindersley

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 21 April 2017 7:00 pm

KCS High School, Kindersley





Dodsland Lions 2017 Dinner Theatre

20 January 2017 10:00 am - 27 January 2017 4:00 pm

Dodsland, Dodsland





Rosetown Minor Hockey Weekend

20 January 2017 6:00 pm - 22 January 2017 8:00 pm

Rosetown Arena, Rosetown





Eston Novice Tournament

21 January 2017 9:00 am

Eston Community Complex, Eston





Red Lions 2nd Annual "Red Carpet Evening" Ladies Night Out

21 January 2017 6:00 pm

Kindersley Elks Hall, Kindersley





