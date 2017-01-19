$1.8 Million Grant to Keep Pigs Happier

The Government of Canada is providing an additional $1.8 million to the pork research cluster to continue responding to consumer concerns around the humane treatment of animals, Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced on January 10th.

The money will be used to study better housing for sows and better living conditions for sows and piglets, a federal Agricultire Department statement said.

The pork research cluster, a five year pork advancement program, has now received $14.8 million from the federal government.

"Our Government is pleased to support the pork sector with this investment. This investment in research in animal health and welfare helps respond to the interests of consumers and will help put more money in the pockets of our producers," said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Stewart Cressman, Chair for Swine Innovation Porc which manages the pork cluster said, "Enhancing the competitiveness and the sustainability of the Canadian pork industry is Swine Innovation Porc's primary goal and focus. In addition to responding to concerns about animal welfare, the Swine Cluster 2 research program also addresses animal health and reducing feed costs. This additional investment in research will further the outcomes of this program and ensure that emerging issues facing the pork sector will continue to be addressed."

In 2015, Canada was the third largest pork exporter, with sales of $3.45 billion to 95 countries.