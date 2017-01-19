'BeGrainSafe' Program Launched

Saskatchewan is home to many grain farmers and grain volumes continue to grow with demand. The frequency of grain entrapment is also growing. In 2015, there were seven deaths and two injuries due to grain across Canada. There has been 17 deaths over 23 years (1990 - 2012) due to suffocation in grain.

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Associations (CASA) has developed a grain safety program in response to those numbers. The program is 'BeGrainSafe', which involves a mobile demonstration unit. This unit is used as a grain entrapment demonstration and rescue training. Along with the demonstration unit, the 'BeGrainSafe' program includes a trade show.

Grain entrapment awareness is just as important for kids as it is adults. The program includes interactive tabletop displays to engage youth.

Robin Anderson, Communications Officer with CASA, says the program has been in the works for about a year and a half, "It really started a year and a half ago, with the idea, thought and motivation to get this program up and running in Canada. Then unfortunately we had a spade of deaths due to grain entrapment, and that really was a push to get the grain safety program off the ground as soon as possible."

The program will be offered for first responders to teach them how to extract people out of grain safely. There will also be programs that will go to farm and trade shows, for people to see the extraction process.

The program will also potentially be offered to large grain handling facilities.

The program was launched this month at Manitoba Ag Days. 'BeGrainSafe' will now start in the three prairie provinces and will visit as many major farm shows as possible.