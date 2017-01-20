Seed Treatment with John Ippolito

Fusarium became an evident problem in last year's harvest that could carry on to next year.

John Ippolito, Regional Crop Specialist in Kindersley, says that fusarium could resurface in the form of seedling blights when the crop starts emerging. "There's a concern about the quality of that crop (2016 crop) and it's use for seeds from the point of view of seed born diseases. They have the potential to cause seedling blights, they might not, but they have the potential."

"We have some guidelines about fusarium levels in wheat. If fusarium gets above 5% infection rate, we recommend not using it. If it's below 5% it can be used for seed but we recommend seed treatments." Damaged kernels are easily spotted but can give a false idea of how much of the crop is actually infected. Healthy looking kernels can also be potentially infected and should be tested.

Ippolito gives advice for seeding this year, "The take home message for growers for 2017 is, that because there is the potential of lower quality seeds that you have to use, seed treatment is going to be a critical practice. And increasing seeding rates for wheat anyways, in the neighbor of 100-120 lbs an acre is going to be a recommended practice as well."

There are a number of seed labs that seeds can be tested for fusarium and other diseases. Several tests are done, including a germination test at 20oC, a vigor test at conditions similar to May, and tests to identify what diseases and what percentage is on the seeds.