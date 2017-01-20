Grain Marketing Workshops Scheduled for Next Week

Today is the final day to register for a series of Grain Marketing Workshops being held across the Province.

The Workshops will cover a variety of topics from Understanding Grain Contracts to a Commodity Price Forecast as well as Hedging, Future Contracts and Options for the Grain and Livestock sector.

Shankar Das with Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Agriculture says the workshops will go next week.

"Five workshops one in Carlyle, one in Yorkton, one in Moose Jaw, one in Swift Current and finally one in Saskatoon, starting on January 23rd in Carlyle," he said.

The events are set for Monday, January 23rd in Carlyle, Tuesday, January 24th in Yorkton, Wednesday, January 25th in Moose Jaw, Thursday, January 26th in Swift Current and Friday, January 27th in Saskatoon.

"John De Pape will be talking about grain contracting and understanding contracts. David Derwin from PI Financial his topic is hedging, futures contract and option for both grain and cattle. The third speaker is David Drozd with Ag-Chieve Corporation his topic is commodity price forecast," Das said.

To register for the event call the Ministry of Agriculture regional office or the Ag Knowledge Centre in Moose Jaw.