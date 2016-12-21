Kindersley Klipper Earns Defensive Player of the Week

  • Print
Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Week!

The defensemen picked up a goal and an assist in both Wednesday’s 4-1 win against his former club, the Humboldt Broncos, as well as Saturday’s 8-5 win against the Flin Flon Bombers.

McCaan has 7-goals and 11-assists in 34-games played this season.

The Klippers game against the Bombers was the last before the holidays and the organization got fans at the West Central Events Centre in the Christmas spirit with Christmas sweaters jerseys.
The jerseys were auction off with a portion of the proceeds going to the Christmas Hampers.

The Klippers first game of the new year is on Friday, January 6th, and the team will be finishing up a four game home stand with back to back nights against the Bombers.

The Klippers are currently looking for game day volunteers. Email [email protected] or go to klippershockey.com to help out.

