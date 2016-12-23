Red Lions Christmas Giveaway Game Tonight Versus Huskies

The Kindersley Red Lions will be home for Christmas; at least they will be tonight when they host their Christmas Giveaway game at the Co-op Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 tonight when they host the Eatonia Huskies who sit two points below the Red Lions in the standings. Although, the Huskies have two games in hand.

The season series is split between the clubs at 1-1; the Huskies won the first game in Eatonia 9-4, and the Red Lions snagged the second match-up in Eatonia 8-7 in a shootout.

Both teams are coming off busy weekends with very different results heading into tonight's match. Kindersley played three games last weekend and started off the wrong track with a 9-0 loss in Wilkie. But, things picked up from their with a Saturday night victory in Macklin 5-2, and a home win Sunday 9-7 over the Mallards.

As the Red Lions head into tonight's game with two wins in a row, the Huskies finished their weekend off differently. The Huskies were downed by the Macklin Mohawks at home 8-4 Friday night before losing on the road to the Wilkie Outlaws 12-3.

The key for the Red Lions will be chemistry between the skaters on their top line. Captain Johnny Calkins and forward Jesse Ismond collected 5 goals and 3 assists each in the team's last two wins. Forward Jesse Pocock contributed with 2 assists in the victory over the Mallards Sunday night.

Tonight's game has a wide variety of entertainment planned for the fans. Fans are encouraged to wear their most creative ugly Christmas sweater for a chance at a prize which will be given to the spectator with the best ugly sweater.

A $2,000 guaranteed 50/50 raffle will be offered to fans for participation as well.