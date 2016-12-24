Christmas Weekend Scoreboard; WJHC Updates

Klippers Bringing the Holidays to West Central Events Centre The countdown to Christmas is now in the single digits as nine days remain until Christmas Day. The spirit of the holidays will be alive Saturday night when the Kindersley Klippers host the Flin Flon…

Klippers Start Four Game Homestand Tonight After 7 games away from home ice, the Kindersley Klippers will now play four straight games at home starting tonight. The last game at West Central events Centre was Saturday November 26th. Tonight,…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, December 9th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 3 Wilkie Outlaws - 13 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 11 Biggar Nationals- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 4 Kerrobert…

Rosetown AAA Redwings The Rosetown AAA Redwings just got back from a very successful road trip in Alberta, which saw the squad get a full 4 out of a possible 4 points on the weekend. The Redwings started with a 6-5 double…

Klippers Add Assistant Coach and Win in Macklin - Josh Stang Retires The Kindersley Klippers have announced the appointment of a new assistant coach. Larry Wintoneak will take over the role. Spending the last two seasons as the Strength and Conditioning Coach,…

Red Lions Prepare For Back-To-Back Home Games The Kindersley Red Lions are rested and ready to get back on the ice in front of their home fans. SWHL action resumes this weekend, and the Red Lions will be hosting back-to-back home games at the…

Cassie Prentice Lighting Up Canadian Racquetball 15-year-old Cassie Prentice from Macrorie has been very busy recently representing Canada with her Racquetball skills. The 5-time national champion played in the World Juniors Racquetball…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, December 2nd League Time Home Away SJHL 7:30PM Weyburn Red Wings - 3 Kindersley Klippers - 2 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards - 7 Biggar Nationals - 5 SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 6 Macklin…

Klippers Finish Up Road Trip The Kindersley Klippers played their 5th straight road game in Humboldt shutting out the Broncos 1-0 last night. Tomorrow's scheduled home game against the Yorkton Terriers will be a neutral ice game…

Rosetown's Kendall McFaull and the U of S Huskies The University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey team is off to a good start so far this season. They've played 14 games and have won 9 of them. Helping them achieve success is Rosetown's very own Kendall…

Klippers Continue Road Trip This Weekend The Klippers opponents will be seeing some new faces for their match-ups this weekend. After a number of roster moves made by the team earlier this week, the Klippers have a bit of a different look…

Kindersley Klippers Acquire Four Players The Kindersley Klippers acquired four players yesterday, but traded away the team's leader in points to get three of them. The Klippers traded away Center Josh Bly to the Nipawin Hawks for Jake…

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Long-Awaited Home Opener The Wilkie Outlaws who play in the Sask West Hockey League, started the season on the road and have been ever since, due to their home rink not being ready to host them. Graeme Donn, Wilkie's…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, November 25 League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 6 Biggar Nationals - 4 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards - 8 Eatonia Huskies - 7 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 8 Macklin…