Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Divsion A

  • Print
Details
Category: Local-Sports

So far this year, the Wilkie Outlaws have dominated the scene in the Sask West Hockey league.

With nine games played and not a single one lost so far this season, it isn't surprising to find out they won the B Division title last year. Before last year the team won the C Division 2 years in a row.

This year the team is looking for a new challenge and will be joining A division for provincials this year.

"Well we won the B Division last year, said Bill Sittler, General Manager of the Wilkie Outlaws. "We won the C Division 2 years in a row before that so, the feeling was lets see how far we can take this thing so the decisions was made to go A and the guys are excited about it."

While their score may not show it, they have had a couple of close games this year, like their last game against the Dodsland Mallards.

We asked Sittler why he thinks the team has been so successful.

"We're pretty solid all over we most nights can put four lines out, that of course is a benefit. Our defense is probably as strong as any defense in the league and we have two really solid goal tenders, so I think probably our strength is our depth."

The team's goalies have managed an impressive feat only letting in 21 goals against since the start of the season. They aren't the only ones pulling their weight though, the whole team has worked together phenomenally and players like defense-man Derek Keller and Will Rathje seem to be getting better with every game.

The team will have a few missing players in their next few games due to some suspensions but nothing they won't be able to play without. Their next match-up is a away game, set to take place this Friday on December 30th at 8:30pm.

The team is getting ready to resume play and are currently working on getting in some high tempo practices to work on their power play.

"I know the power play has been a bit of a sore spot for the guys throughout the year," Sittler Said. "Our power play hasn't been all that effective, our penalty kill has been good all year but I would say the power play probably would be the one area where we feel we could definitely improve."

 

 

More Local Sports

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Divsion A

So far this year, the Wilkie Outlaws have dominated the scene in the Sask West Hockey league. With nine games played and not a single one lost so far this season, it isn't surprising to find out they…

Christmas Weekend Scoreboard; WJHC Updates

Friday, December 23rd League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws- 8 Macklin Mohawks - 1 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 14 Kerrobert Tigers- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions- 8 Eatonia…

Kindersley Klipper Earns Defensive Player of the Week

Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Week! The defensemen picked up a goal and an assist in both Wednesday’s 4-1 win…

Red Lions Christmas Giveaway Game Tonight Versus Huskies

The Kindersley Red Lions will be home for Christmas; at least they will be tonight when they host their Christmas Giveaway game at the Co-op Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 tonight when they…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 16th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 4 Macklin Mohawks - 8 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 9 Kindersley Red Lions - 0 SVHL 8:00PM Beechy Bombers - 7 Central Butte…

Wilkie Rink Set for Outlaw's Home Opener

The Wilkie rink has been out of commission since October of 2015, following the fierce blaze that left residents wondering if they would ever be able to curl or play Hockey in Wilkie again. After…

Klippers Bringing the Holidays to West Central Events Centre

The countdown to Christmas is now in the single digits as nine days remain until Christmas Day. The spirit of the holidays will be alive Saturday night when the Kindersley Klippers host the Flin Flon…

Klippers Start Four Game Homestand Tonight

After 7 games away from home ice, the Kindersley Klippers will now play four straight games at home starting tonight. The last game at West Central events Centre was Saturday November 26th. Tonight,…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 9th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 3 Wilkie Outlaws - 13 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 11 Biggar Nationals- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 4 Kerrobert…

Rosetown AAA Redwings

The Rosetown AAA Redwings just got back from a very successful road trip in Alberta, which saw the squad get a full 4 out of a possible 4 points on the weekend. The Redwings started with a 6-5 double…

Klippers Add Assistant Coach and Win in Macklin - Josh Stang Retires

The Kindersley Klippers have announced the appointment of a new assistant coach. Larry Wintoneak will take over the role. Spending the last two seasons as the Strength and Conditioning Coach,…

Red Lions Prepare For Back-To-Back Home Games

The Kindersley Red Lions are rested and ready to get back on the ice in front of their home fans. SWHL action resumes this weekend, and the Red Lions will be hosting back-to-back home games at the…

Cassie Prentice Lighting Up Canadian Racquetball

15-year-old Cassie Prentice from Macrorie has been very busy recently representing Canada with her Racquetball skills. The 5-time national champion played in the World Juniors Racquetball…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 2nd League Time Home Away SJHL 7:30PM Weyburn Red Wings - 3 Kindersley Klippers - 2 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards - 7 Biggar Nationals - 5 SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 6 Macklin…

Klippers Finish Up Road Trip

The Kindersley Klippers played their 5th straight road game in Humboldt shutting out the Broncos 1-0 last night. Tomorrow's scheduled home game against the Yorkton Terriers will be a neutral ice game…

Rosetown's Kendall McFaull and the U of S Huskies

The University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey team is off to a good start so far this season. They've played 14 games and have won 9 of them. Helping them achieve success is Rosetown's very own Kendall…

Klippers Continue Road Trip This Weekend

The Klippers opponents will be seeing some new faces for their match-ups this weekend. After a number of roster moves made by the team earlier this week, the Klippers have a bit of a different look…

Kindersley Klippers Acquire Four Players

The Kindersley Klippers acquired four players yesterday, but traded away the team's leader in points to get three of them. The Klippers traded away Center Josh Bly to the Nipawin Hawks for Jake…

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Long-Awaited Home Opener

The Wilkie Outlaws who play in the Sask West Hockey League, started the season on the road and have been ever since, due to their home rink not being ready to host them. Graeme Donn, Wilkie's…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, November 25 League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 6 Biggar Nationals - 4 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards - 8 Eatonia Huskies - 7 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 8 Macklin…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Rosetown Officially Named Host for 2018 Allan Cup

Klippers Make Trade Ahead of Road Trip

Dinsmore Wildcats Take Home Silver

Weekend Scoreboard

Macklin Mohawks off to fast start in SWHL

Kindersley Red Lions Take On Huskies, Mohawks

Klippers Home Game Tonight

Rosetown Curling Season Underway

Red Lions Action During the Weekend

Dinsmore Heads to Volleyball Regionals

Plenty Wildcats Claim Provincial Title

Weekend Scores

Rosetown Royals Senior Girls Volleyball off to Provincials

Kerrobert Heads to Volleyball Regionals

Local Area Natives Thrive in Canadian Hockey Scene

Plenty Wildcats set to host the 1A Six Man Provincial Championship

Two Klippers Win Player of the Week

Weekend Scoreboard

SWHL Season Starting Tonight

Rosetown AAA Redwings Prepare for Home Games this Weekend

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Biggar & District Arts Council-Drew Tofin Big Band

31 December 2016 6:00 pm

Biggar community Hall, Biggar





Landis Dance Club-New Years Eve Dine & Dance

31 December 2016 6:00 pm

Landis Community Complex, Landis





BELLYDANCE LESSONS

02 January 2017 5:30 pm

St.Paul's United Church, Kindersley





Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling

03 January 2017 8:00 am - 08 January 2017 8:00 pm

North Battleford Civic Centre, North Battleford





EXPOSURE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 2017

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Enbridge Courtroom Gallery-Kerrobert, Kerrobert





Andino Suns-Kindersley & District Arts Council

12 January 2017 8:00 pm

Norman Ritchie Community Centre, Kindersley





Biggar & District Arts Council-Adino Suns

13 January 2017 7:30 pm

Majestic Theatre, Biggar





Login