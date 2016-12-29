Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Divsion A

So far this year, the Wilkie Outlaws have dominated the scene in the Sask West Hockey league.

With nine games played and not a single one lost so far this season, it isn't surprising to find out they won the B Division title last year. Before last year the team won the C Division 2 years in a row.

This year the team is looking for a new challenge and will be joining A division for provincials this year.

"Well we won the B Division last year, said Bill Sittler, General Manager of the Wilkie Outlaws. "We won the C Division 2 years in a row before that so, the feeling was lets see how far we can take this thing so the decisions was made to go A and the guys are excited about it."

While their score may not show it, they have had a couple of close games this year, like their last game against the Dodsland Mallards.

We asked Sittler why he thinks the team has been so successful.

"We're pretty solid all over we most nights can put four lines out, that of course is a benefit. Our defense is probably as strong as any defense in the league and we have two really solid goal tenders, so I think probably our strength is our depth."

The team's goalies have managed an impressive feat only letting in 21 goals against since the start of the season. They aren't the only ones pulling their weight though, the whole team has worked together phenomenally and players like defense-man Derek Keller and Will Rathje seem to be getting better with every game.

The team will have a few missing players in their next few games due to some suspensions but nothing they won't be able to play without. Their next match-up is a away game, set to take place this Friday on December 30th at 8:30pm.

The team is getting ready to resume play and are currently working on getting in some high tempo practices to work on their power play.

"I know the power play has been a bit of a sore spot for the guys throughout the year," Sittler Said. "Our power play hasn't been all that effective, our penalty kill has been good all year but I would say the power play probably would be the one area where we feel we could definitely improve."