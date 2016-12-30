Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks

The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top by a final score of 8-1. Coach Chris Barr chuckled a little when asked if he had some revenge on the mind thanks to that drubbing at the hands of the Outlaws recently. Barr noted that Wilkie has a very deep team, forwards and defence and their goaltending has been top notch as well. Barr noted that they will prepare for the Outlaws just like any other team in the league, despite the fact they are still undefeated so far.

Puck drop is slated to go at 8:30 at the Macklin & District Communiplex.

