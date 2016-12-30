Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks

  • Print
Details
Category: Local-Sports

The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top by a final score of 8-1. Coach Chris Barr chuckled a little when asked if he had some revenge on the mind thanks to that drubbing at the hands of the Outlaws recently. Barr noted that Wilkie has a very deep team, forwards and defence and their goaltending has been top notch as well. Barr noted that they will prepare for the Outlaws just like any other team in the league, despite the fact they are still undefeated so far. 

Puck drop is slated to go at 8:30 at the Macklin & District Communiplex.  

REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS
EXHIBITION  •  REGULAR SEASON  •  PLAYOFFS

 

TEAMGPWLTOTLPTSGFGADIFFPCTSTRK
Wilkie Outlaws 9 9 0 0 0 18 77 21 +56 1.000 W9
Luseland/Dodsland Mallards 12 7 4 0 1 15 87 59 +28 0.625 W1
Kindersley Red Lions 14 7 7 0 0 14 71 94 -23 0.500 W3
Macklin Mohawks 11 6 5 0 0 12 63 59 +4 0.545 L2
Eatonia Huskies 12 4 5 0 3 11 67 94 -27 0.458 L3
Kerrobert Tigers 13 5 8 0 0 10 51 79 -28 0.385 L2
Biggar Nationals 11 3 7 0 1 7 51 61 -10 0.318 W1
LEAGUE LEADING PLAYERS
 PLAYER#PTEAMGPGAPTSP/GPPGPPASHGSHAGWPIM
1 Behn Robertson 14 F Mallards 12 21 30 51 4.3 0 0 0 0 4 16
2 Jonny Calkins 16 F Red Lions 14 15 22 37 2.6 0 0 0 0 2 14
3 Kenton Dulle 17 - Huskies 11 17 16 33 3.0 0 0 0 0 0 22
4 Jesse Ismond 22 - Red Lions 13 13 20 33 2.5 0 0 0 0 2 19
5 Adam Antkowiak 16 - Huskies 11 14 16 30 2.7 0 0 0 0 0 14
6 Brad Buckingham 2 F Mallards 9 16 13 29 3.2 0 0 0 0 2 12
7 Travis Granbois 12 - Nationals 9 12 16 28 3.1 0 0 0 0 1 24
8 Bret Peppler 11 - Tigers 12 20 7 27 2.3 0 0 0 0 1 12
9 Jeremy Boyer 9 - Tigers 13 7 20 27 2.1 0 0 0 0 2 4
10 Michael Shirley 11 F Mallards 7 12 14 26 3.7 0 0 0 0 0 6
11 Brock Harrison 8 - Outlaws 8 10 13 23 2.9 0 0 0 0 0 10
12 Jesse Duchscher 19 - Huskies 12 10 13 23 1.9 0 0 0 0 0 8
13 Cody McKinnon 91 - Mohawks 11 12 10 22 2.0 0 0 0 0 1 6
14 Jorden Braid 10 - Tigers 13 9 13 22 1.7 0 0 0 0 0 12
15 Rory Gregoire 21 - Outlaws 7 8 13 21 3.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
16 Kyle Stang 16 - Mohawks 11 13 6 19 1.7 0 0 0 0 0 2
17 Joe Bristow 27 - Nationals 10 8 11 19 1.9 0 0 0 0 1 12
18 Sheldon Reschny 7 - Mohawks 11 8 10 18 1.6 0 0 0 0 0 10
19 Kelsey Muench 16 F Mallards 6 7 10 17 2.8 0 0 0 0 0 4
20 Derek Keller 12 - Outlaws 8 5 12 17 2.1 0 0 0 0 0 2

 


 

More Local Sports

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Divsion A

So far this year, the Wilkie Outlaws have dominated the scene in the Sask West Hockey league. With nine games played and not a single one lost so far this season, it isn't surprising to find out they…

Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks

The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top…

Christmas Weekend Scoreboard; WJHC Updates

Friday, December 23rd League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws- 8 Macklin Mohawks - 1 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 14 Kerrobert Tigers- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions- 8 Eatonia…

Kindersley Klipper Earns Defensive Player of the Week

Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Week! The defensemen picked up a goal and an assist in both Wednesday’s 4-1 win…

Red Lions Christmas Giveaway Game Tonight Versus Huskies

The Kindersley Red Lions will be home for Christmas; at least they will be tonight when they host their Christmas Giveaway game at the Co-op Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 tonight when they…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 16th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 4 Macklin Mohawks - 8 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 9 Kindersley Red Lions - 0 SVHL 8:00PM Beechy Bombers - 7 Central Butte…

Wilkie Rink Set for Outlaw's Home Opener

The Wilkie rink has been out of commission since October of 2015, following the fierce blaze that left residents wondering if they would ever be able to curl or play Hockey in Wilkie again. After…

Klippers Bringing the Holidays to West Central Events Centre

The countdown to Christmas is now in the single digits as nine days remain until Christmas Day. The spirit of the holidays will be alive Saturday night when the Kindersley Klippers host the Flin Flon…

Klippers Start Four Game Homestand Tonight

After 7 games away from home ice, the Kindersley Klippers will now play four straight games at home starting tonight. The last game at West Central events Centre was Saturday November 26th. Tonight,…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 9th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 3 Wilkie Outlaws - 13 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 11 Biggar Nationals- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 4 Kerrobert…

Rosetown AAA Redwings

The Rosetown AAA Redwings just got back from a very successful road trip in Alberta, which saw the squad get a full 4 out of a possible 4 points on the weekend. The Redwings started with a 6-5 double…

Klippers Add Assistant Coach and Win in Macklin - Josh Stang Retires

The Kindersley Klippers have announced the appointment of a new assistant coach. Larry Wintoneak will take over the role. Spending the last two seasons as the Strength and Conditioning Coach,…

Red Lions Prepare For Back-To-Back Home Games

The Kindersley Red Lions are rested and ready to get back on the ice in front of their home fans. SWHL action resumes this weekend, and the Red Lions will be hosting back-to-back home games at the…

Cassie Prentice Lighting Up Canadian Racquetball

15-year-old Cassie Prentice from Macrorie has been very busy recently representing Canada with her Racquetball skills. The 5-time national champion played in the World Juniors Racquetball…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 2nd League Time Home Away SJHL 7:30PM Weyburn Red Wings - 3 Kindersley Klippers - 2 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards - 7 Biggar Nationals - 5 SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 6 Macklin…

Klippers Finish Up Road Trip

The Kindersley Klippers played their 5th straight road game in Humboldt shutting out the Broncos 1-0 last night. Tomorrow's scheduled home game against the Yorkton Terriers will be a neutral ice game…

Rosetown's Kendall McFaull and the U of S Huskies

The University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey team is off to a good start so far this season. They've played 14 games and have won 9 of them. Helping them achieve success is Rosetown's very own Kendall…

Klippers Continue Road Trip This Weekend

The Klippers opponents will be seeing some new faces for their match-ups this weekend. After a number of roster moves made by the team earlier this week, the Klippers have a bit of a different look…

Kindersley Klippers Acquire Four Players

The Kindersley Klippers acquired four players yesterday, but traded away the team's leader in points to get three of them. The Klippers traded away Center Josh Bly to the Nipawin Hawks for Jake…

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Long-Awaited Home Opener

The Wilkie Outlaws who play in the Sask West Hockey League, started the season on the road and have been ever since, due to their home rink not being ready to host them. Graeme Donn, Wilkie's…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Weekend Scoreboard

Rosetown Officially Named Host for 2018 Allan Cup

Klippers Make Trade Ahead of Road Trip

Dinsmore Wildcats Take Home Silver

Weekend Scoreboard

Macklin Mohawks off to fast start in SWHL

Kindersley Red Lions Take On Huskies, Mohawks

Klippers Home Game Tonight

Rosetown Curling Season Underway

Red Lions Action During the Weekend

Dinsmore Heads to Volleyball Regionals

Plenty Wildcats Claim Provincial Title

Weekend Scores

Rosetown Royals Senior Girls Volleyball off to Provincials

Kerrobert Heads to Volleyball Regionals

Local Area Natives Thrive in Canadian Hockey Scene

Plenty Wildcats set to host the 1A Six Man Provincial Championship

Two Klippers Win Player of the Week

Weekend Scoreboard

SWHL Season Starting Tonight

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Biggar & District Arts Council-Drew Tofin Big Band

31 December 2016 6:00 pm

Biggar community Hall, Biggar





Landis Dance Club-New Years Eve Dine & Dance

31 December 2016 6:00 pm

Landis Community Complex, Landis





BELLYDANCE LESSONS

02 January 2017 5:30 pm

St.Paul's United Church, Kindersley





Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling

03 January 2017 8:00 am - 08 January 2017 8:00 pm

North Battleford Civic Centre, North Battleford





EXPOSURE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 2017

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Enbridge Courtroom Gallery-Kerrobert, Kerrobert





Andino Suns-Kindersley & District Arts Council

12 January 2017 8:00 pm

Norman Ritchie Community Centre, Kindersley





Biggar & District Arts Council-Adino Suns

13 January 2017 7:30 pm

Majestic Theatre, Biggar





Login