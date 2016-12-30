Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks

The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top by a final score of 8-1. Coach Chris Barr chuckled a little when asked if he had some revenge on the mind thanks to that drubbing at the hands of the Outlaws recently. Barr noted that Wilkie has a very deep team, forwards and defence and their goaltending has been top notch as well. Barr noted that they will prepare for the Outlaws just like any other team in the league, despite the fact they are still undefeated so far.
Puck drop is slated to go at 8:30 at the Macklin & District Communiplex.
|REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS
|EXHIBITION • REGULAR SEASON • PLAYOFFS
|TEAM
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|OTL
|PTS
|GF
|GA
|DIFF
|PCT
|STRK
|Wilkie Outlaws
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|18
|77
|21
|+56
|1.000
|W9
|Luseland/Dodsland Mallards
|12
|7
|4
|0
|1
|15
|87
|59
|+28
|0.625
|W1
|Kindersley Red Lions
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|71
|94
|-23
|0.500
|W3
|Macklin Mohawks
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|63
|59
|+4
|0.545
|L2
|Eatonia Huskies
|12
|4
|5
|0
|3
|11
|67
|94
|-27
|0.458
|L3
|Kerrobert Tigers
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|51
|79
|-28
|0.385
|L2
|Biggar Nationals
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|51
|61
|-10
|0.318
|W1
|LEAGUE LEADING PLAYERS
|PLAYER
|#
|P
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|P/G
|PPG
|PPA
|SHG
|SHA
|GW
|PIM
|1
|Behn Robertson
|14
|F
|Mallards
|12
|21
|30
|51
|4.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|2
|Jonny Calkins
|16
|F
|Red Lions
|14
|15
|22
|37
|2.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3
|Kenton Dulle
|17
|-
|Huskies
|11
|17
|16
|33
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4
|Jesse Ismond
|22
|-
|Red Lions
|13
|13
|20
|33
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5
|Adam Antkowiak
|16
|-
|Huskies
|11
|14
|16
|30
|2.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6
|Brad Buckingham
|2
|F
|Mallards
|9
|16
|13
|29
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|7
|Travis Granbois
|12
|-
|Nationals
|9
|12
|16
|28
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|8
|Bret Peppler
|11
|-
|Tigers
|12
|20
|7
|27
|2.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9
|Jeremy Boyer
|9
|-
|Tigers
|13
|7
|20
|27
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Michael Shirley
|11
|F
|Mallards
|7
|12
|14
|26
|3.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|Brock Harrison
|8
|-
|Outlaws
|8
|10
|13
|23
|2.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|12
|Jesse Duchscher
|19
|-
|Huskies
|12
|10
|13
|23
|1.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|13
|Cody McKinnon
|91
|-
|Mohawks
|11
|12
|10
|22
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|14
|Jorden Braid
|10
|-
|Tigers
|13
|9
|13
|22
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|15
|Rory Gregoire
|21
|-
|Outlaws
|7
|8
|13
|21
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Kyle Stang
|16
|-
|Mohawks
|11
|13
|6
|19
|1.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|Joe Bristow
|27
|-
|Nationals
|10
|8
|11
|19
|1.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|18
|Sheldon Reschny
|7
|-
|Mohawks
|11
|8
|10
|18
|1.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|19
|Kelsey Muench
|16
|F
|Mallards
|6
|7
|10
|17
|2.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|Derek Keller
|12
|-
|Outlaws
|8
|5
|12
|17
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2