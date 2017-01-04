Eatonia Huskies Begin 2017 with Busy Schedule

  • Print
2017 starts with a busy Sask West Hockey league schedule for the Eatonia Huskies with 6 games in the month of January.

The Huskies will try to end a three game losing streak in their first game of the new year on Friday against the Kerrobert Tigers at the Kerrobert Arena.

Eatonia will then continue the road trip in Biggar to take on the Nationals at Biggar Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.

The Huskies will then travel to Macklin to face the Mohawks at the Macklin and District Communiplex.

The next home game for Eatonia is on Saturday January 14thBiggar Nationals at the Eatonia Memorial Arena.

The Huskies have 4 wins and 5 losses this season, but three of those losses have come in overtime.

Sam Somerville, coach and manager of the Eatonia Huskies talked about the team's addition of star forward Adam Antokwiak.
 
 
Cam Reid will also be the Huskies goalie going forward.

