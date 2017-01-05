Paul Cruse 3v3 Memorial Tournament

The fifth and final Paul Cruse Memorial tournament was held on December 31st. The 3vs3 hockey tournament was started by Paul's brother, Fraser Cruse.

Fraser Cruse mentioned he chose a hockey tournament as the memorial because it was something his brother would have liked to do. "It went the same as always, everyone had fun and it was good."

The tournament came together through community support. 8 teams were in participation in the hockey portion of the weekend.

All proceeds go towards the Elrose Uniplex. With the funds, the rink is working to replace their roof. This year alone, the hockey tournament and silent auction raised around $12,000. Combined with the proceeds of the kitchen, lounge, and dance, Elrose has raised around $25,000 during the weekend event.