United States Defeat Canada for World Junior Gold Medal

It took 60 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime, and a shootout to solve the winner for the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal between Canada and the United States.

After both teams were tied 4-4 after the extra period, the hero in the U.S.A. versus Russia semfinal Troy Terry would score the only shootout marker as the Americans would win 5-4 to win their fourth gold medal in the country's history.

The victory marked the second time in five years the Americans have claimed the gold medal at the annual tournament.

For the Canadians, they collected their ninth silver medal in the tournament's history. Canada is now 1-3 in gold medal games against the United States in World Junior tournament history.

KLIPPERS REFLECT ON 2017 WJHC

Kindersley Klippers players Nick Trenciansky, Josh Fletcher, and Matt Krawiec shared their thoughts before the final game.

Trenciansky spoke about the connection he has with a couple players on the Canadian squad.

As a defenseman for the Klippers, Krawiec gave his opinion on the play from Canada's defensemen in this year's tournament.

Fletcher touched on the surging rivalry between both countries in international play.

GAME RECAP:

The Canadians looked shaky in the first few minutes of the first period with turnovers, missed passes, and a couple early chances for the Americans. Although, the tides turned quickly for the Canucks in the first. An increase in chances created goals from defensemen Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon, giving the Canadians a 2-0 advantage heading into the second period.

Offensive chances quickly shifted towards the Americans favour in the second frame, and they utilized the increased momentum to climb back in the game. Boston Bruins draft pick Charlie McAvoy scored the first marker for the Americans; not too long after did Kieffer Bellows equalize with a tip in front of the net on the power play.

With the Canadians dominating the first period, and the Americans ending the second period with the most scoring chances, the final quickly became anyone's game to win heading into the final frame.

Both the teams and fans had no idea of the whirlwind third period that was coming up.

Canada began on the right footing with two quick goals from Nicolas Roy and Mathieu Joseph to take a 4-2 lead early in the period. The lead would not last for long though, as the U.S.A would tie the game up with a pair of goals from Kieffer Bellows and Colin White. With both teams unable to tally the go-ahead goal, the buzzer to mark the end of regulation reverberated in Montreal, and both teams began preparing for the overtime period.

An entertaining 20 minutes of 5-on-5 sudden death overtime would not be enough for either team - it was time for a shootout to settle the gold medal game.

In May 2016, the International Ice Hockey Federation changed the number of shooters in a shootout from three to five takers. It would take all five takers from each side in the shootout due to the impressive displays by Canadian goaltender Carter Hart and American netminder Tyler Parsons. Although, it would be the Americans' fourth shooter and hero in the semifinal, Troy Terry, who would be the difference maker as the lone scorer in the shootout to claim the gold for U.S.A.