Connor Tate Participates in CJGA

courtesy of Connor Tate`s Twitter

Kindersley's Connor Tate headed down South to Florida for the CJGA World Junior Challenge. The tournament took place December 28th through December 30th.

"I didn't really get the results I was hoping for but it was experience." Connor mentioned the experience itself was worth the trip, "The spot was awesome, the location was really good. The course was unbelievable, probably one of the toughest courses I've played so far."

This is the second year Tate was invited to the event, but last year he couldn't make it down South.

Tate`s Scores in the CJGA tournament

Connor plans to work on a few things with his coach in Swift Current in this off season until his next tournament. Although his 2017 schedule isn't planned out quite yet, Tate thinks the next tournament will sometime in March.