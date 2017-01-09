  • Print
Details
Category: Local-Sports

connor in floridacourtesy of Connor Tate`s Twitter

Kindersley's Connor Tate headed down South to Florida for the CJGA World Junior Challenge. The tournament took place December 28th through December 30th

"I didn't really get the results I was hoping for but it was experience." Connor mentioned the experience itself was worth the trip, "The spot was awesome, the location was really good. The course was unbelievable, probably one of the toughest courses I've played so far."

This is the second year Tate was invited to the event, but last year he couldn't make it down South.

scores.JPGTate`s Scores in the CJGA tournament

Connor plans to work on a few things with his coach in Swift Current in this off season until his next tournament. Although his 2017 schedule isn't planned out quite yet, Tate thinks the next tournament will sometime in March. 

More Local Sports

Rosetown Redwings Ready to Give Back to Fans

Hockey Canada representatives will be in attendance at the Rosetown AAA Redwings home game on Saturday. They are coming to officially announce the host for the 2018 Allan Cup, as well as assess the…

Kindersley Klipper Runner-up for Defensive Player of the Month

Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the runner-up for the SJHL Defensive Player of the Month. McCaan has 7-goals and 12-assists in 36-games played this season. Yesterday the…

Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings Update

The Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings travelled out to Alberta this past weekend for a pair of games against Chinook Hockey League opponents. In game 1, the Redwings faced off against the number 1 team in the…

RCHS Boys Basketball

The Rosetown Royals boys basketball team just came back from Biggar on the weekend where the team competed in a tournament. The Royals played a great tournament but came up just short in the 'B'…
connor in florida

Connor Tate Participates in CJGA

courtesy of Connor Tate`s Twitter Kindersley's Connor Tate headed down South to Florida for the CJGA World Junior Challenge. The tournament took place December 28th through December 30th. "I didn't…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, January 6th League Time Home Away SJHL 7:30PM Kindersley Klippers - 3 Flin Flon Bombers - 5 SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 5 Eatonia Huskies - 4 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 12 Biggar…

United States Defeat Canada for World Junior Gold Medal

It took 60 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime, and a shootout to solve the winner for the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal between Canada and the United States. After both teams…

Paul Cruse 3v3 Memorial Tournament

The fifth and final Paul Cruse Memorial tournament was held on December 31st. The 3vs3 hockey tournament was started by Paul's brother, Fraser Cruse. Fraser Cruse mentioned he chose a hockey…

Eatonia Huskies Begin 2017 with Busy Schedule

2017 starts with a busy Sask West Hockey league schedule for the Eatonia Huskies with 6 games in the month of January. The Huskies will try to end a three game losing streak in their first game of…

Christmas Weekend Scoreboard; WJHC Updates

Friday, December 23rd League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws- 8 Macklin Mohawks - 1 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 14 Kerrobert Tigers- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions- 8 Eatonia…

Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks

The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top…

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Divsion A

So far this year, the Wilkie Outlaws have dominated the scene in the Sask West Hockey league. With nine games played and not a single one lost so far this season, it isn't surprising to find out they…

Kindersley Klipper Earns Defensive Player of the Week

Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Week! The defensemen picked up a goal and an assist in both Wednesday’s 4-1 win…

Red Lions Christmas Giveaway Game Tonight Versus Huskies

The Kindersley Red Lions will be home for Christmas; at least they will be tonight when they host their Christmas Giveaway game at the Co-op Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 tonight when they…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 16th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 4 Macklin Mohawks - 8 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 9 Kindersley Red Lions - 0 SVHL 8:00PM Beechy Bombers - 7 Central Butte…

Wilkie Rink Set for Outlaw's Home Opener

The Wilkie rink has been out of commission since October of 2015, following the fierce blaze that left residents wondering if they would ever be able to curl or play Hockey in Wilkie again. After…

Klippers Bringing the Holidays to West Central Events Centre

The countdown to Christmas is now in the single digits as nine days remain until Christmas Day. The spirit of the holidays will be alive Saturday night when the Kindersley Klippers host the Flin Flon…

Klippers Start Four Game Homestand Tonight

After 7 games away from home ice, the Kindersley Klippers will now play four straight games at home starting tonight. The last game at West Central events Centre was Saturday November 26th. Tonight,…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 9th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 3 Wilkie Outlaws - 13 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 11 Biggar Nationals- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 4 Kerrobert…

Rosetown AAA Redwings

The Rosetown AAA Redwings just got back from a very successful road trip in Alberta, which saw the squad get a full 4 out of a possible 4 points on the weekend. The Redwings started with a 6-5 double…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Klippers Add Assistant Coach and Win in Macklin - Josh Stang Retires

Red Lions Prepare For Back-To-Back Home Games

Cassie Prentice Lighting Up Canadian Racquetball

Weekend Scoreboard

Klippers Finish Up Road Trip

Rosetown's Kendall McFaull and the U of S Huskies

Klippers Continue Road Trip This Weekend

Kindersley Klippers Acquire Four Players

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Long-Awaited Home Opener

Weekend Scoreboard

Rosetown Officially Named Host for 2018 Allan Cup

Klippers Make Trade Ahead of Road Trip

Dinsmore Wildcats Take Home Silver

Weekend Scoreboard

Macklin Mohawks off to fast start in SWHL

Kindersley Red Lions Take On Huskies, Mohawks

Klippers Home Game Tonight

Rosetown Curling Season Underway

Red Lions Action During the Weekend

Dinsmore Heads to Volleyball Regionals

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

25th Kindersley Annual Trip Of The Month Fundraiser

06 January 2017 2:00 pm - 01 May 2017 8:00 pm

, Kindersley





Kindersley KCS Band Fruit Drive

09 January 2017 11:00 am - 23 January 2017 9:00 pm

Town of Kindersley, Kindersley





EXPOSURE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 2017

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Enbridge Courtroom Gallery-Kerrobert, Kerrobert





Photography Show 2017

12 January 2017 7:00 pm

Kerrobert Courtroom Gallery, Kerrobert





Andino Suns-Kindersley & District Arts Council

12 January 2017 8:00 pm

Norman Ritchie Community Centre, Kindersley





Biggar & District Arts Council-Adino Suns

13 January 2017 7:30 pm

Majestic Theatre, Biggar





Eatonia Minor Hockey Day

13 January 2017 7:30 pm

Eatonia Memorial Arena, Eatonia





Login