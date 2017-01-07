Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, January 6th
|
League
|
Time
|
Home
|
Away
|
SJHL
|
7:30PM
|
Kindersley Klippers - 3
|
Flin Flon Bombers - 5
|
SWHL
|
8:30PM
|
Kerrobert Tigers - 5
|
Eatonia Huskies - 4
|
SWHL
|
8:30PM
|
Wilkie Outlaws - 12
|
Biggar Nationals - 5
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Outlook Ice Hawks - 10
|
Loreburn 19ers - 7
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Kyle Elks - 9
|
Rosetown Redwings - 2
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Delisle Bruins - 7
|
Eston Ramblers - 2
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Central Butte Flyers - 4
|
Elrose Aces - 5
|
CFHL
|
8:00PM
|
Martensville Marauders - 4
|
Unity Lazers - 6
|
Hi-Way 14
|
12:00PM
|
Macklin Mohawks - 9
|
Kindersley Klippers - 3
|
Hi-Way 14
|
7:30PM
|
Southwest Huskies
|
Coteau Canucks
|
Hi-Way 14
|
8:00PM
|
Unity Lazers - 1
|
Eston Ramblers - 4
Saturday, January 7th
|
League
|
Time
|
Home
|
Away
|
CHL
|
7:30PM
|
Lacombe Generals - 1
|
Rosetown Redwings - 6
|
SJHL
|
7:30PM
|
Kindersley Klippers - 0
|
Flin Flon Bombers - 5
|
PJHL
|
7:30PM
|
West Central Rage - 5
|
Prince Albert Titans - 0
|
SWHL
|
8:00PM
|
Biggar Nationals - 4
|
Eatonia Huskies - 5
|
SWHL
|
8:00PM
|
Luseland Mallards - 6
|
Kindersley Red Lions - 4
|
SWHL
|
8:00PM
|
Wilkie Outlaws - 5
|
Macklin Mohawks - 2
|
SVHL
|
7:00PM
|
Beechy Bombers - 2
|
Eston Ramblers - 7
|
SVHL
|
POSTPONED
|
Kenaston Blizzard
|
Loreburn 19ers
|
SVHL
|
7:00PM
|
Central Butte Flyers - 2
|
Outlook Ice Hawks - 3
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Rosetown Redwings - 2
|
Delisle Bruins - 6
|
CFHL
|
2:15PM
|
Saskatoon Screaming Eagles - 4
|
Unity Lazers - 3
|
Hi-Way 14
|
5:30PM
|
Rosetown Redwings - 2
|
Battleford Barons - 3
|
Hi-Way 14
|
7:00PM
|
Southwest Huskies
|
Unity Lazers
|
Hi-Way 14
|
7:30PM
|
Eston Ramblers
|
Kerrobert Tigers
Sunday, January 8th
|
League
|
Time
|
Home
|
Away
|
CHL
|
2:45PM
|
Innisfail Eagles
|
Rosetown Redwings
|
SVHL
|
2:30PM
|
Beechy Bombers
|
Kyle Elks
|
Hi-Way 14
|
3:15PM
|
Battleford Barons
|
Eston Ramblers
|
Hi-Way 14
|
5:30PM
|
Coteau Canucks
|
Rosetown Redwings