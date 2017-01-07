Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top…

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Divsion A So far this year, the Wilkie Outlaws have dominated the scene in the Sask West Hockey league. With nine games played and not a single one lost so far this season, it isn't surprising to find out they…

Kindersley Klipper Earns Defensive Player of the Week Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Week! The defensemen picked up a goal and an assist in both Wednesday’s 4-1 win…

Red Lions Christmas Giveaway Game Tonight Versus Huskies The Kindersley Red Lions will be home for Christmas; at least they will be tonight when they host their Christmas Giveaway game at the Co-op Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 tonight when they…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, December 16th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 4 Macklin Mohawks - 8 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 9 Kindersley Red Lions - 0 SVHL 8:00PM Beechy Bombers - 7 Central Butte…

Wilkie Rink Set for Outlaw's Home Opener The Wilkie rink has been out of commission since October of 2015, following the fierce blaze that left residents wondering if they would ever be able to curl or play Hockey in Wilkie again. After…

Klippers Bringing the Holidays to West Central Events Centre The countdown to Christmas is now in the single digits as nine days remain until Christmas Day. The spirit of the holidays will be alive Saturday night when the Kindersley Klippers host the Flin Flon…

Klippers Start Four Game Homestand Tonight After 7 games away from home ice, the Kindersley Klippers will now play four straight games at home starting tonight. The last game at West Central events Centre was Saturday November 26th. Tonight,…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, December 9th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 3 Wilkie Outlaws - 13 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 11 Biggar Nationals- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 4 Kerrobert…

Rosetown AAA Redwings The Rosetown AAA Redwings just got back from a very successful road trip in Alberta, which saw the squad get a full 4 out of a possible 4 points on the weekend. The Redwings started with a 6-5 double…

Klippers Add Assistant Coach and Win in Macklin - Josh Stang Retires The Kindersley Klippers have announced the appointment of a new assistant coach. Larry Wintoneak will take over the role. Spending the last two seasons as the Strength and Conditioning Coach,…

Red Lions Prepare For Back-To-Back Home Games The Kindersley Red Lions are rested and ready to get back on the ice in front of their home fans. SWHL action resumes this weekend, and the Red Lions will be hosting back-to-back home games at the…

Cassie Prentice Lighting Up Canadian Racquetball 15-year-old Cassie Prentice from Macrorie has been very busy recently representing Canada with her Racquetball skills. The 5-time national champion played in the World Juniors Racquetball…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, December 2nd League Time Home Away SJHL 7:30PM Weyburn Red Wings - 3 Kindersley Klippers - 2 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards - 7 Biggar Nationals - 5 SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 6 Macklin…