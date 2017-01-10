Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings Update

The Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings travelled out to Alberta this past weekend for a pair of games against Chinook Hockey League opponents.

In game 1, the Redwings faced off against the number 1 team in the Chinook Hockey League, the Lacombe Generals. The Redwings were able to pull out the win, despite facing 50 shots from the league's top team. Taran Kozun played between the pipes for the Redwings and was named the away star. The loss was just the 2nd for the Generals all season.

The next day the team travelled to Innisfail to take on the Eagles. The Redwings again were met with stiff competition, but were able to narrowly edge out the hometown Eagles, 6-5 in overtime. Rosetown's own Jared Jagow netted the overtime winner to secure all 4 points for the Redwings before returning home.

The Redwings now get to enjoy a pair of home games this upcoming weekend against the Innisfail Eagles. The game on Saturday will hold special significance as Hockey Canada will be in attendance, and then will make the Allan Cup announcement official. Supporters are encouraged to come out and wear red, any anyone wearing red at the upcoming Saturday game will be entered to win a free trip, and Xbox, and a $250 gift card from Athlete's Haven.

Assistant coach and manager Brian Burt said the team is very much looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd, and skipping the long drive out to Alberta.

For stats, scores, schedules and more on the Chinook Hockey League, click here.