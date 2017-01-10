RCHS Boys Basketball

The Rosetown Royals boys basketball team just came back from Biggar on the weekend where the team competed in a tournament. The Royals played a great tournament but came up just short in the 'B' final to North Battleford. Coach Conrad Olson said his team played hard and that he was proud of how they competed. Olson notes that other coaches were complimenting him on his team, and just how skilled they were.

Coach Olson also noted that they currently only have 1 student from grade 12 on the team, and 2 from grade 11, with the entirety of the roster being comprised of grade 10 students.

Coach Olson is hoping to host a tournament at RCHS sometime in February.

