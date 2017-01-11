Kindersley Klipper Runner-up for Defensive Player of the Month

Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the runner-up for the SJHL Defensive Player of the Month.



McCaan has 7-goals and 12-assists in 36-games played this season.

Yesterday the Kinderley Klippers acquired forward Nik Malenica from the Humboldt Broncos for a Player Development Fee. Malenica has 4-goals and 3-assists in 23-games played this season.

Klippers' forward Jordan Evans has also been traded to the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL for a Player Development Fee.

The Klippers are back on the road in Humboldt on Thursday at the Elgar Peterson Arena.



The Klips then have a long nine game home stand starting on Sunday against the Weyburn Red Wingsat West Central Events Center starting at 7:30.

The Klippers currently sit in 11th in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League standings and are in last place in the Finning Division.