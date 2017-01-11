Kindersley Klipper Runner-up for Defensive Player of the Month

Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the runner-up for the SJHL Defensive Player of the Month.
McCaan has 7-goals and 12-assists in 36-games played this season.
Yesterday the Kinderley Klippers acquired forward Nik Malenica from the Humboldt Broncos for a Player Development Fee. Malenica has 4-goals and 3-assists in 23-games played this season.
Klippers' forward Jordan Evans has also been traded to the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL for a Player Development Fee.
The Klippers are back on the road in Humboldt on Thursday at the Elgar Peterson Arena.
The Klips then have a long nine game home stand starting on Sunday against the Weyburn Red Wingsat West Central Events Center starting at 7:30.
The Klippers currently sit in 11th in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League standings and are in last place in the Finning Division.
The Klippers are looking for game day volunteers. Email [email protected] or go to klippershockey.com to get involved.