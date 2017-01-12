Rosetown Redwings Ready to Give Back to Fans

Hockey Canada representatives will be in attendance at the Rosetown AAA Redwings home game on Saturday.

They are coming to officially announce the host for the 2018 Allan Cup, as well as assess the support the team has from the community.

"We're just hoping we get the community out to kinda showcase what Rosetown offers as far as fan support," said Keegan McAvoy, one of the managers for the team. "We've seen what the environment can be like in that building. We know when we get a lot of people out it's pretty electric and it's a pretty good environment to play hockey in."

While it's a big weekend for the Redwings, this weekend is more about the fans as Keegan pointed out.

"We're just going to treat it like it's more about the fans. We're giving away a trip for two to Vegas, we're giving away a PS4 to one of the kids that attend the game and then we're having a big social after -- meet the team with all the fans and stuff. Then at the social we're gonna thank everybody for their support for the year and kinda let them know what to expect for the Allan Cup weekend and when tickets are gonna be on sale and stuff like that."

As he mentioned there will be a few prizes to giveaway for those who attend the game. Adults who come can enter their name in to win a trip for two to Vegas and kids can enter to win a PS4. Keegan also mentioned that during the social they will be auctioning off players. The players then compete in a shootout after Sunday's game, and the person who bought the winning player will receive a cash prize.

The Redwings are hosting the Innisfail Eagles this weekend for both games. The Redwings won their last match up against the eagles 6-5 in overtime.

"Well we just really hope that the town gets out this weekend and supports the guys," McAvoy said. "I know that we've been on a couple AAA runs in this town before and that buildings been packed and rockin' and I know the guys respond really well to that environment. I'm hoping that before we get to the National Championship we're able to create that atmosphere again."