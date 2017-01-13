Provincial Playoffs Announced for West Central Sask Teams

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has released its list for the 2017 provincial playoff match-ups coming up in February.

Six of the seven clubs from the Sask West Hockey League will be participating in their respective tournaments this winter.

The Kindersley Red Lions and the Wilkie Outlaws will be the two clubs representing the league in the senior 'A' playoffs; the Luseland/Dodsland Mallards and the Biggar Nationals enter the senior 'B' tournament followed by the Eatonia Huskies and Macklin Mohawks in the senior 'C' bracket.

From the Sask Valley Hockey League, the Outlook Ice Hawks and Elrose Aces will be competing in the 'B' playoff bracket. A number of clubs will put their skills to the test in the 'C' bracket including the Eston Ramblers, Central Butte Flyers, Rosetown Red Wings, Loreburn 19ers, and the Delisle Bruins. Senior 'D' clubs will include the Kenaston Blizzard, Beechy Bombers, and the Kyle Elks.

Below are the provincial playoff match-ups for each team mentioned above (date in brackets is when series must be completed by):

SENIOR A

Wilkie Outlaws vs Meadow Lake Broncos (February 13, 2017)

Hague Royals vs Kindersley Red Lions (February 13, 2017)

SENIOR B

Biggar Nationals vs Watrous Winterhawks (February 13, 2017)

Luseland/Dodsland Mallards vs Outlook Ice Hawks (February 27, 2017)

Elrose Aces vs Gull Lake Greyhounds (February 27, 2017)

SENIOR C

Eston Ramblers vs Eatonia Huskies (February 13, 2017)

Rosetown Red Wings vs Macklin Mohawks (February 13, 2017)

Naicam Vikings vs Loreburn 19ers (February 13, 2017)

Shellbrook Silvertips vs Delisle Bruins (February 13, 2017)

Central Butte Flyers vs Raymore Rockets (January 30, 2017)

SENIOR D