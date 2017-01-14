RCHS Boys Basketball The Rosetown Royals boys basketball team just came back from Biggar on the weekend where the team competed in a tournament. The Royals played a great tournament but came up just short in the 'B'…

Connor Tate Participates in CJGA courtesy of Connor Tate`s Twitter Kindersley's Connor Tate headed down South to Florida for the CJGA World Junior Challenge. The tournament took place December 28th through December 30th. "I didn't…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, January 6th League Time Home Away SJHL 7:30PM Kindersley Klippers - 3 Flin Flon Bombers - 5 SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 5 Eatonia Huskies - 4 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 12 Biggar…

United States Defeat Canada for World Junior Gold Medal It took 60 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime, and a shootout to solve the winner for the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal between Canada and the United States. After both teams…

Paul Cruse 3v3 Memorial Tournament The fifth and final Paul Cruse Memorial tournament was held on December 31st. The 3vs3 hockey tournament was started by Paul's brother, Fraser Cruse. Fraser Cruse mentioned he chose a hockey…

Eatonia Huskies Begin 2017 with Busy Schedule 2017 starts with a busy Sask West Hockey league schedule for the Eatonia Huskies with 6 games in the month of January. The Huskies will try to end a three game losing streak in their first game of…

Christmas Weekend Scoreboard; WJHC Updates Friday, December 23rd League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws- 8 Macklin Mohawks - 1 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 14 Kerrobert Tigers- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions- 8 Eatonia…

Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top…

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Division A So far this year, the Wilkie Outlaws have dominated the scene in the Sask West Hockey league. With nine games played and not a single one lost so far this season, it isn't surprising to find out they…

Kindersley Klipper Earns Defensive Player of the Week Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Week! The defensemen picked up a goal and an assist in both Wednesday’s 4-1 win…

Red Lions Christmas Giveaway Game Tonight Versus Huskies The Kindersley Red Lions will be home for Christmas; at least they will be tonight when they host their Christmas Giveaway game at the Co-op Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 tonight when they…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, December 16th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 4 Macklin Mohawks - 8 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 9 Kindersley Red Lions - 0 SVHL 8:00PM Beechy Bombers - 7 Central Butte…

Wilkie Rink Set for Outlaw's Home Opener The Wilkie rink has been out of commission since October of 2015, following the fierce blaze that left residents wondering if they would ever be able to curl or play Hockey in Wilkie again. After…

Klippers Bringing the Holidays to West Central Events Centre The countdown to Christmas is now in the single digits as nine days remain until Christmas Day. The spirit of the holidays will be alive Saturday night when the Kindersley Klippers host the Flin Flon…