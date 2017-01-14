Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, January 13th
|
League
|
Time
|
Home
|
Away
|
SWHL
|
8:30PM
|
Macklin Mohawks - 8
|
Eatonia Huskies - 6
|
SWHL
|
8:30PM
|
Kindersley Red Lions - 11
|
Biggar Nationals - 7
|
SWHL
|
8:30PM
|
Wilkie Outlaws - 7
|
Kerrobert Tigers - 4
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Beechy Bombers - 5
|
Kenaston Blizzards - 4
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Outlook Ice Hawks - 3
|
Delisle Bruins - 5
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Elrose Aces - 6
|
Loreburn 19ers - 3
|
SVHL
|
8:15PM
|
Rosetown Redwings - 2
|
Eston Ramblers - 8
|
NSFHL A
|
6:45PM
|
Saskatoon Impacts
|
Diefenbaker Thunder
|
Hi-Way 14
|
7:45PM
|
Battleford Barons - 5
|
Coteau Canucks - 2
Saturday, January 14th
|
League
|
Time
|
Home
|
Away
|
CHL
|
8:00PM
|
Rosetown Red Wings - 5
|
Innisfail Eagles - 4
|
PJHL
|
7:30PM
|
Prince Albert Titans - 2
|
West Central Rage - 4
|
SWHL
|
8:00PM
|
Eatonia Huskies - 1
|
Biggar Nationals - 6
|
SWHL
|
8:00PM
|
Kerrobert Tigers - 5
|
Kindersley Red Lions - 2
|
SWHL
|
8:30PM
|
Luseland Dodsland Mallards - 4
|
Wilkie Outlaws - 8
|
SVHL
|
7:00PM
|
Beechy Bombers - 10
|
Elrose Aces - 1
|
SVHL
|
7:00PM
|
Kyle Elks - 7
|
Central Butte Flyers - 2
|
SVHL
|
8:00PM
|
Eston Ramblers - 3
|
Delisle Bruins - 0
|
NSFHL AA
|
2:00PM
|
West Central Wheat Kings
|
Battleford Sharks
|
NSFHL A
|
3:30PM
|
Diefenbaker Thunder
|
Saskatoon Impacts
|
Hi-Way 14
|
4:30PM
|
South West Huskies
|
Rosetown Red Wings
|
Hi-Way 14
|
5:30PM
|
KDL Tigers
|
Macklin Mohawks
Sunday, January 15th
|
League
|
Time
|
Home
|
Away
|
CHL
|
3:00PM
|
Rosetown Red Wings
|
Innisfail Eagles
|
SJHL
|
7:30PM
|
Kindersley Klippers
|
Weyburn Red Wings
|
PJHL
|
3:00PM
|
Carrot River Thunder
|
West Central Rage
|
SWHL
|
6:00PM
|
Macklin Mohawks
|
Luseland Dodsland Mallards
|
SVHL
|
3:00PM
|
Eston Ramblers
|
Central Butte Flyers
|
SVHL
|
5:00PM
|
Elrose Aces
|
Kenaston Blizzards
|
NSFHL AA
|
11:00AM
|
West Central Wheat Kings
|
Battleford Sharks
|
Hi-Way 14
|
3:30PM
|
Coteau Canucks
|
South West Huskies
|
Hi-Way 14
|
3:30PM
|
Macklin Mohawks
|
Battleford Barons
|
Hi-Way 14
|
7:00PM
|
Eston Ramblers
|
Kindersley Klippers