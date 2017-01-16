Wilkie for Hockeyville 2017

The town of Wilkie is drumming up interest and nominations for Hockeyville 2017. The winner of Hockeyville 2017 will be the host for a pre-season NHL game, receive $100,000 in arena upgrades and bragging rights. Nominations will be accepted up until February 5th. The top ten nominees will be declared on March 4th. Hockeyville 2017

Damage from the fire on Wilkie's Arena.Wilkie would put the prize money towards their rink rebuild. Kathy Heilman, town council member, talks about the loss of their arena, "October 2015, Thanksgiving weekend, wasn't a good one in Wilkie because our arena caught on fire. When you live in a small town, your community centre is the centre of everything. it was hockey, curling, figure skating, you name it, it was there. Nothing was more devastating than watching the black smoke billow out and the fire shoot up the wall."

Since then, the arena has been undergoing renovations.

Wilkie Arena, photo taken this summer.

Heilman says that hosting an NHL game in their newly renovated arena would be an experience, "Wouldn't it be great to win the big prize and host a NHL game as a thank you to our volunteers who have gone above and beyond."

Wilkie is home to the Outlaw hockey team, who has dominated the SWHL this season. Right now the Outlaws sit at a 14 - 0 record with 4 games left in their regular season. They will be heading on to the Senior A Provincial Playoffs next month.