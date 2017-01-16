Wilkie for Hockeyville 2017

  • Print
Details
Category: Local-Sports

The town of Wilkie is drumming up interest and nominations for Hockeyville 2017. The winner of Hockeyville 2017 will be the host for a pre-season NHL game, receive $100,000 in arena upgrades and bragging rights. Nominations will be accepted up until February 5th. The top ten nominees will be declared on March 4th. Hockeyville 2017

wilkie fire damageDamage from the fire on Wilkie's Arena.Wilkie would put the prize money towards their rink rebuild. Kathy Heilman, town council member, talks about the loss of their arena, "October 2015, Thanksgiving weekend, wasn't a good one in Wilkie because our arena caught on fire. When you live in a small town, your community centre is the centre of everything. it was hockey, curling, figure skating, you name it, it was there. Nothing was more devastating than watching the black smoke billow out and the fire shoot up the wall."

Since then, the arena has been undergoing renovations.

 

saskcanWilkie Arena, photo taken this summer.

Heilman says that hosting an NHL game in their newly renovated arena would be an experience, "Wouldn't it be great to win the big prize and host a NHL game as a thank you to our volunteers who have gone above and beyond."

Wilkie is home to the Outlaw hockey team, who has dominated the SWHL this season. Right now the Outlaws sit at a 14 - 0 record with 4 games left in their regular season. They will be heading on to the Senior A Provincial Playoffs next month.

 

More Local Sports

Eston Entered in 2017 Hockeyville Contest

The Eston Complex has officially entered in this year’s Hockeyville competition. Eston has a Senior team and six minor hockey teams from Initiation to Midget that all go by the Ramblers. The winner…

Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings Update

The Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings enjoyed a very successful homestand that not only saw the team win both games in exhilarating fashion, the team also officially announced hosting the Allan Cup in 2018.…

Wilkie for Hockeyville 2017

The town of Wilkie is drumming up interest and nominations for Hockeyville 2017. The winner of Hockeyville 2017 will be the host for a pre-season NHL game, receive $100,000 in arena upgrades and…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, January 13th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Macklin Mohawks - 8 Eatonia Huskies - 6 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 11 Biggar Nationals - 7 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 7 Kerrobert…

Provincial Playoffs Announced for West Central Sask Teams

The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has released its list for the 2017 provincial playoff match-ups coming up in February. Six of the seven clubs from the Sask West Hockey League will be…

Rosetown Redwings Ready to Give Back to Fans

Hockey Canada representatives will be in attendance at the Rosetown AAA Redwings home game on Saturday. They are coming to officially announce the host for the 2018 Allan Cup, as well as assess the…

Kindersley Klipper Runner-up for Defensive Player of the Month

Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the runner-up for the SJHL Defensive Player of the Month. McCaan has 7-goals and 12-assists in 36-games played this season. Yesterday the…

Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings Update

The Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings travelled out to Alberta this past weekend for a pair of games against Chinook Hockey League opponents. In game 1, the Redwings faced off against the number 1 team in the…

RCHS Boys Basketball

The Rosetown Royals boys basketball team just came back from Biggar on the weekend where the team competed in a tournament. The Royals played a great tournament but came up just short in the 'B'…
connor in florida

Connor Tate Participates in CJGA

courtesy of Connor Tate`s Twitter Kindersley's Connor Tate headed down South to Florida for the CJGA World Junior Challenge. The tournament took place December 28th through December 30th. "I didn't…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, January 6th League Time Home Away SJHL 7:30PM Kindersley Klippers - 3 Flin Flon Bombers - 5 SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 5 Eatonia Huskies - 4 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 12 Biggar…

United States Defeat Canada for World Junior Gold Medal

It took 60 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime, and a shootout to solve the winner for the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal between Canada and the United States. After both teams…

Paul Cruse 3v3 Memorial Tournament

The fifth and final Paul Cruse Memorial tournament was held on December 31st. The 3vs3 hockey tournament was started by Paul's brother, Fraser Cruse. Fraser Cruse mentioned he chose a hockey…

Eatonia Huskies Begin 2017 with Busy Schedule

2017 starts with a busy Sask West Hockey league schedule for the Eatonia Huskies with 6 games in the month of January. The Huskies will try to end a three game losing streak in their first game of…

Christmas Weekend Scoreboard; WJHC Updates

Friday, December 23rd League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws- 8 Macklin Mohawks - 1 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 14 Kerrobert Tigers- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions- 8 Eatonia…

Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks

The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top…

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Division A

So far this year, the Wilkie Outlaws have dominated the scene in the Sask West Hockey league. With nine games played and not a single one lost so far this season, it isn't surprising to find out they…

Kindersley Klipper Earns Defensive Player of the Week

Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Defenseman of the Week! The defensemen picked up a goal and an assist in both Wednesday’s 4-1 win…

Red Lions Christmas Giveaway Game Tonight Versus Huskies

The Kindersley Red Lions will be home for Christmas; at least they will be tonight when they host their Christmas Giveaway game at the Co-op Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 tonight when they…

Weekend Scoreboard

Friday, December 16th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Eatonia Huskies - 4 Macklin Mohawks - 8 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 9 Kindersley Red Lions - 0 SVHL 8:00PM Beechy Bombers - 7 Central Butte…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Wilkie Rink Set for Outlaw's Home Opener

Klippers Bringing the Holidays to West Central Events Centre

Klippers Start Four Game Homestand Tonight

Weekend Scoreboard

Rosetown AAA Redwings

Klippers Add Assistant Coach and Win in Macklin - Josh Stang Retires

Red Lions Prepare For Back-To-Back Home Games

Cassie Prentice Lighting Up Canadian Racquetball

Weekend Scoreboard

Klippers Finish Up Road Trip

Rosetown's Kendall McFaull and the U of S Huskies

Klippers Continue Road Trip This Weekend

Kindersley Klippers Acquire Four Players

Wilkie Outlaws Ready for Long-Awaited Home Opener

Weekend Scoreboard

Rosetown Officially Named Host for 2018 Allan Cup

Klippers Make Trade Ahead of Road Trip

Dinsmore Wildcats Take Home Silver

Weekend Scoreboard

Macklin Mohawks off to fast start in SWHL

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

25th Kindersley Annual Trip Of The Month Fundraiser

06 January 2017 2:00 pm - 01 May 2017 8:00 pm

, Kindersley





Kindersley KCS Band Fruit Drive

09 January 2017 11:00 am - 23 January 2017 9:00 pm

Town of Kindersley, Kindersley





Rosetown Minor Hockey Weekend

20 January 2017 6:00 pm - 22 January 2017 8:00 pm

Rosetown Arena, Rosetown





Eston Novice Tournament

21 January 2017 9:00 am

Eston Community Complex, Eston





Red Lions 2nd Annual "Red Carpet Evening" Ladies Night Out

21 January 2017 6:00 pm

Kindersley Elks Hall, Kindersley





Rosetown Community Church "Anita Pearce"

21 January 2017 7:00 pm - 22 January 2017 7:00 pm

Rosetown Community Church, Rosetown





West Central Oilmen's Association 2017 Annual Bonspiel

26 January 2017 8:00 am - 29 January 2017 9:00 pm

West Central Events Centre, Kindersley





Login