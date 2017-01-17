Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings Update

The Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings enjoyed a very successful homestand that not only saw the team win both games in exhilarating fashion, the team also officially announced hosting the Allan Cup in 2018.

The Redwings were extremely excited to play in front of their home fans, and treated the fans to a pair of exciting wins. In Saturday afternoon's contest, the Redwings beat the Innisfail Eagles by final score of 5-4. Coach Jason Ediger, when asked if any specific player stood out in the contest in his eyes, mentioned Kyle Stroh's name. Ediger said Stroh displayed his 'million dollar shot' and that was a major reason the coaching staff pursued him. Coach Ediger explained that was probably his best game so far for the team.

On Sunday afternoon, the Redwings took on the Innisfail Eagles again, and again were able to win the game by a score of 5-4, this time in overtime. Coach Ediger when asked if any specific players stood out in Sunday's contest.

It was fan appreciation all weekend for the Redwings, and with that, they gave away some prizes to fans who turned out for the games. Here is Coach Ediger, talking about the winners.

For now, the Redwings will travel back out to Alberta January 28th and 29th, to pay a visit to the Lacombe Generals and Innisfail Eagles. The Redwings will host one more weekend of Chinook Hockey League games in Rosetown, February 4th and 5th. The Redwings will welcome the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs to close out their Chinook Hockey League regular season on those dates in February.

