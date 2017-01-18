Eston Entered in 2017 Hockeyville Contest

The Eston Complex has officially entered in this year’s Hockeyville competition.



Eston has a Senior team and six minor hockey teams from Initiation to Midget that all go by the Ramblers.



The winner takes home $100,000 in arena upgrades. Eston would use the prize money to repair the ice plant in the Community Complex. The ice plant is 25 years old.



The Community Complex also has a curling rink and the hockey and curling ice operate from the same ice plant. The Complex is shared by over 50 members of the Eston curling club, 4 rec hockey teams and the many residents who enjoy public skating and shinny.



The voting period starts on Sunday, March 12th. The winner of Hockeyville 2017 will also be the host for a pre-season NHL game.

The top ten nominees will be declared on March 4th. February 5th is the deadline to submit nominations.