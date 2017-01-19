Rosetown Teams Planning for Provincials

The Rosetown Redwings midget team will be playing Strasbourg in the first round of midget B provincial playoffs. The Redwings currently have 3 wins and 11 losses in 14 games played, putting them in 7th place in the league. The team plays in Rosetown on January 28th and Febuary 11th in Strasbourg at 7pm.

The bantam Redwings provincial team will play Wynyard in the first round of bantam B provincial playoffs.

The peewee Redwings play Muenster in the first round of peewee C provincial playoffs. They currently sit in 4th place in the Hi-Way 14 hockey league's south division.

The Rosetown Shooting Stars girls peewee team will play Hauge in the first round of peewee B provincial playoffs.

The top eight teams of each division make playoffs. The first round is a crossover (meaning the first in the north plays the fourth in the south ect), playing a two game total point series. Teams that lose must move to the B side, and from there they have to win their series to advance.