Red Lions Finish Regular Season in Wilkie

It has been a whirlwind of a regular season for the players and staff of the Kindersley Red Lions. The Sask West Hockey League (SWHL) playoffs are on the horizon with one game remaining for the Red Lions before the postseason begins.

At the moment, the Red Lions sit near the middle of the pack tied for third place with Macklin at a record of eight wins and nine losses. The Mohawks have the tiebreaker over the Red Lions due to a higher win percentage.

Tonight will be a great opportunity for Kindersley to grab two points on the road, help improve their position in the standings, and finish with momentum before the playoffs begin. Although, it will be a tough task as they take on the league's undefeated team - the Wilkie Outlaws.

It has been lopsided affairs between these two teams this season so far. The Outlaws trounced Kindersley in a 11-2 win at the West Central Events Centre, followed by a 9-0 shutout victory in front of the home fans at the Wilkie Community Centre.

"They've set the bar pretty high as the league standard," said Jesse Ismond, forward for the Red Lions. "The record speaks for itself. They're a pretty good hockey club."

Despite tonight's game being a regular season match-up, the players are already preparing for the league playoffs as well. "It's an exciting time of year for everybody," mentioned Ismond. "It's a new season to everybody when you get into playoffs. It doesn't matter what your record was or what you did as a player."

Kindersley are participating in the Senior 'A' provincial playoff bracket this season as well. Their first home game of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, January 29th at the West Central Events Centre versus Hague.