Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings Update The Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings enjoyed a very successful homestand that not only saw the team win both games in exhilarating fashion, the team also officially announced hosting the Allan Cup in 2018.…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, January 13th League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Macklin Mohawks - 8 Eatonia Huskies - 6 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions - 11 Biggar Nationals - 7 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 7 Kerrobert…

Provincial Playoffs Announced for West Central Sask Teams The Saskatchewan Hockey Association has released its list for the 2017 provincial playoff match-ups coming up in February. Six of the seven clubs from the Sask West Hockey League will be…

Rosetown Redwings Ready to Give Back to Fans Hockey Canada representatives will be in attendance at the Rosetown AAA Redwings home game on Saturday. They are coming to officially announce the host for the 2018 Allan Cup, as well as assess the…

Kindersley Klipper Runner-up for Defensive Player of the Month Kindersley Klippers blueliner Andrew McCaan has been named the runner-up for the SJHL Defensive Player of the Month. McCaan has 7-goals and 12-assists in 36-games played this season. Yesterday the…

Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings Update The Rosetown 'AAA' Redwings travelled out to Alberta this past weekend for a pair of games against Chinook Hockey League opponents. In game 1, the Redwings faced off against the number 1 team in the…

RCHS Boys Basketball The Rosetown Royals boys basketball team just came back from Biggar on the weekend where the team competed in a tournament. The Royals played a great tournament but came up just short in the 'B'…

Connor Tate Participates in CJGA courtesy of Connor Tate`s Twitter Kindersley's Connor Tate headed down South to Florida for the CJGA World Junior Challenge. The tournament took place December 28th through December 30th. "I didn't…

Weekend Scoreboard Friday, January 6th League Time Home Away SJHL 7:30PM Kindersley Klippers - 3 Flin Flon Bombers - 5 SWHL 8:30PM Kerrobert Tigers - 5 Eatonia Huskies - 4 SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws - 12 Biggar…

United States Defeat Canada for World Junior Gold Medal It took 60 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime, and a shootout to solve the winner for the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal between Canada and the United States. After both teams…

Paul Cruse 3v3 Memorial Tournament The fifth and final Paul Cruse Memorial tournament was held on December 31st. The 3vs3 hockey tournament was started by Paul's brother, Fraser Cruse. Fraser Cruse mentioned he chose a hockey…

Eatonia Huskies Begin 2017 with Busy Schedule 2017 starts with a busy Sask West Hockey league schedule for the Eatonia Huskies with 6 games in the month of January. The Huskies will try to end a three game losing streak in their first game of…

Christmas Weekend Scoreboard; WJHC Updates Friday, December 23rd League Time Home Away SWHL 8:30PM Wilkie Outlaws- 8 Macklin Mohawks - 1 SWHL 8:30PM Luseland Mallards- 14 Kerrobert Tigers- 3 SWHL 8:30PM Kindersley Red Lions- 8 Eatonia…

Wilkie Outlaws travel to Macklin to face off with the Mohawks The Wilkie Outlaws, currently in 1st place in the Sask West Hockey League, travel to Macklin tonight, to take on the Mohawks. These two teams just played in Wilkie, with the Outlaws coming out on top…