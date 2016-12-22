Drunk driving is one of the biggest concerns for law enforcement in West Central Saskatchewan during the holiday season.

Extra stop checks and strategic enforcement are the main methods law enforcement will be using to combat dangerous driving.



The following is a list of new penalties for impaired driving in Saskatchewan.

The age of no tolerance for alcohol or drugs changed to those under the age of 21 receiving a licence suspension for 60 days on the first offence.

Repeat offenders who will not provide a breath sample or who register a blood alcohol content (BAC) over .16 will have longer ignition interlock terms.

Experienced drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .04 and .08 will have their vehicles confiscated and impounded immediately for three days after a first offence.

Motorists are encouraged to pull over and call 911 if they see an impaired driver.

Signs of drunk driving include: