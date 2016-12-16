MLA Jim Reiter Looks Back on 2016

With the year coming to a close, many are thinking back on the past 12 months.

MLA Jim Reiter reflects back on 2016, "Like any year in government, many many things happened both positive and negative. I think the highlight for me as a MLA though, was the cabinet shuffle in August. I had spent a number of years as the Minister of Government Relations and the Premier did a shuffle and appointed me as Minister of Health. That has occupied most of my time since then."

Reiter goes on to say the new position has kept him busy, "It's certainly kept me busy, it's the biggest file in government, it's 40% of the budget. There's a lot of challenges in health care but we've had some successes as well. There's also demands for more and more resources in health care and we're trying to weigh that against the fiscal realities the province is facing right now. But it has been extremely interesting for me and I am looking forward to it going ahead."

Going back a little bit further back this year, Reiter remembers the provincial election, "Obviously the big news story politically in Saskatchewan was the election in April. I was very privileged and thankful that the constituency of Rosetown Elrose gave me the opportunity to represent them again."

Jim Reiter also talks about the year ahead, "I plan on working as hard as I possibly can to represent our constituency. In my new role as Minister of Health, we have a number of things we are moving forward with. We have some issues with the federal government on where we will be going with the federal health transfers in the coming years. We are trying to be innovative, we're doing some things that we think have been very successful like the two for one MRI program we are running."

When asked if he had any resolutions, Reiter responded, "No, I've never been one that's big on new year's resolutions. I'm just looking forward to enjoying the holidays with family and getting back to work."