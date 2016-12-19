Rosetown RCMP Report for December 8th to 15th

2016 Dec 09 at 19:00hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended an MVA with a deer on Hwy 7 near Tessier, SK. No injuries to the driver, vehicle had to be towed.

2016 Dec 10 at 19:45hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment received a complaint of an MVA with a deer on why 4 near Elrose, SK. No injuries, minor damage, however as the vehicle was registered in AB, the accident was reportable.

2016 Dec 14 at 07:30hrs: Member of the Rosetown Detachment received a complaint of an individual sleeping in the lobby of the post office. Members attended, however the individual was gone on arrival. Members later located the individual who turned out to be a transient in need of a warm place to spend the night.

2016 Dec 15 at 03:55hrs: Members of the Rosetown Detachment attended to a complaint of domestic assault. A 26 yr old Rosetown male was taken into custody. Investigation is continuing, as charges are pending.

During the past week: Members of the Rosetown Detachment dealt with 2 false alarm calls, 2 erratic driving calls and 1 false 911 call.