Drunk Driving Rates in Saskatchewan Still Worst in Country

Stats Canada just released their report on impaired driving last Wednesday and once again Saskatchewan led the provinces last year in impaired driving rates.

Across the country police reported dealing with 72,039 impaired driving incidents in 2015, which works out to a national rate of 201 drivers charged per 100,000.

In Saskatchewan in 2015 the was 575 impaired driving incidents per 100,000 people reported by police. Alberta had the second highest rate at 314 per 100,000.

Rates of impaired driving in Regina and Saskatoon near the top of the list as well. Rates in Saskatoon were the third highest among Canadian cities and Regina came in sixth on the list. 

Since 1986, the National impaired driving rates have fallen 65 per-cent from 577 per 100,000 to 201 per 100,000. In Saskatchewan, the rate has only come down 37 per-cent.

So it's clear there is still a lot of work to do in Saskatchewan when it comes to getting the impaired driver rates down.

New, tougher, drinking and driving legislation comes into effect in Saskatchewan on January 1st, that province officials hope will significantly curve the impaired driving numbers.

Remember to always plan a ride home before you go out. Operation Red Nose is also available to drive patrons and their vehicles home in several Saskatchewan communities.

 

