Saskatchewan Population Continues Upward Trend

According to a recent report from Stats Canada, Saskatchewan has continued to see steady population growth in the third quarter of 2016.

The latest quarterly population estimate pegs Saskatchewan's population at over 1.15 million people, or exactly 1,155,393 according to Stats Canada.

“Our province continues to attract people to the many opportunities available here,” Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a news release. “Our resilient economy and its investment opportunities speak to the continued strength of our province.”

October 1st was the end of the first quarter, which saw the provinces population spike by 4,761 people from the halfway mark of 2016.

Compared to the end of the third quarter in 2015, the province has seen a hefty 5 figure increase of 18,007 people.

The Statistics Canada numbers reflect a decade of sustained growth for Saskatchewan, which has seen an increase of 162,000 people in the past 10 years. This number represents the highest growth in any 10 year period in the province over the last 84 years, since between 1922 and 1932.