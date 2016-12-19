Kindersley, Eston, and Kerrobert RCMP Weekly Report

RCMP responded to 25 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, the RM of Winslow, the Town of Kerrobert, the RM of Newcombe, the RM of Oakdale, and the RM of Kindersley from 6:00 a.m. on Friday December 9th to 6:00 a.m. on Monday December 12th.

Calls that were responded to were 4 911 hang ups, an abandoned vehicle, break and enter, 2 Fail to stop or remain at accident scene, failure to comply with condition of undertaking, false alarm, Fire prevention act, 2 impaired operation of a motor vehicle, assist public, items lost/found, liquor license act, speeding violation, backing vehicle when unsafe, inadequate headlamps, 2 suspicious person, Traffic collision, traffic complaint, and a well-being check.

On December 10th a 25 year old driver pulled over for an impaired operation investigation. He was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He will appear in court on January 3rd, 2017.

On December 10th a 22 year old female was pulled over for investigation for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. After further investigation the 22 year old was charged for having alcohol on her breath with resulted in a ticket under the traffic safety act for failure to comply with license restriction (zero blood alcohol content). The fine issued was $150.00 and a ride home by the officer.

RCMP responded to 7 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley, and the RM of Kindersley from 6:00 a.m. on Monday December 12th to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 13th.

10:25 a.m.- Officers located a vehicle of interest in the Town of Kindersley, it was believed the driver of the vehicle did not have a license to drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver attempted to evade police by ducking through side streets. The vehicle was located parked in front of a residence on 2nd Ave West in Kindersley. The driver was located by officers a few moments later. The 31 year old male was arrested and charged with failure to comply with conditions of undertaking X3 and driving while disqualified. He remains in custody and will appear in Kindersley court December 13th, 2016.

11:24 a.m.- Report of a hit and run to a power pole. No suspects or witnesses.

14:11 p.m.- Report of a found wallet. Located and returned to owner.

14:30 p.m.- Report of another lost wallet. Wallet has not yet been located.

4:26 p.m.- 911 call of a family dispute.

11:34 p.m.- Call of harassing communications on Facebook. Not criminal in nature.

5:57 a.m.- Driving complaint. Vehicle had no lights on.

RCMP responded to 4 calls for service in the Town of Kindersley from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 13 to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 14th.

9:27 a.m.- Call of a fraud under $5000. File remains under investigation.

7:29 p.m.- Alarm to a residence. Everything was okay.

7:38 p.m.- Alarm to business. Everything was okay.

9:22 p.m.- Alarm call to a business. RCMP attended and located the front door glass was broken.