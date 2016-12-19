Healthy Eating Over the Holidays

Turkey and Caroling to Ring in the Holidays for Students The holiday spirit continues growing more and more as we approach Christmas Day. This is an understatement for students of the Sun West School Division as they have been participating in a number…

Budget Cuts to Rural Resources The government of Saskatchewan is continuing to make cuts towards rural resources to decrease the deficit. Around half a million dollars in cuts have been made for alternative measures programs…

Food Drive at Rosetown Elementary School Students at Walter Aseltine school were challenged to fill a food bank stocking. They filled it 18 times! Vice principal Ian parker said that they would end the school year with a Christmas concert…

How Much Would the 12 Days of Christmas Cost Today? The clock is ticking down as Christmas Day's countdown is four more sleeps away. People are filling the stores to finish up their Christmas shopping in time for all the festivities. If you're still…

Shoveling Snow Winter provides some new challenges for those who work outside. Remember to dress properly, with mitts, toque, and scarf to hide your face. After that you will want to have ski pants and a warm…

The Town of Kindersley Holiday Changes The Town of Kindersley is adjusting the hours of operation for Town facilities during the holiday season. The town office will be closed from December 23rd to the 27th, and will be open from December…

Over 100,000 Saskatchewan Citizens Plan to Go South this Winter More than 100,000 residents of Saskatchewan are planning to head south for the winter. The majority of the travellers will go to the United States, one in 12 will go to Europe, and over 50,000 people…

Parks Canada Discovery Pass Free for 2017 As the country gets set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, Parks Canada announced people coast to coast will soon be able enjoy Canada's National Parks, National Marine Conservation Areas and…

Construction Started on Leader Health Facility Construciton on Leader's long awaited new health facility finally begun last Friday. Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit joined residents of Leader and surrounding communities last…

Staying Safe on Saskatchewan Roads During the Holidays Traffic will be significantly increasing this week as relatives and friends travel home for the holidays. Weather conditions have warmed up in the region in comparison to last week. But, it may still…

Santa's Hut Continues to Help West Central Crisis Centre The Santa's Hut program has been making it's way around West Central Saskatchewan for the 24th year. The program is run in support of the West Central Crisis Centre. Kids were able to do some…

Another 194 Shoe Boxes Filled for Operation Christmas Child The look of joy on a child's face when they open presents on Christmas is a highlight for many. Not all children are able to experience this joy. Operation Christmas Child is a global fundraiser held…

SaskPower Bringing Smart Meters Back to Saskatchewan A smart man once said, “if at first If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.” SaskPower is trying again after unsuccessfully launching smart meters in Saskatchewan a few years ago. Smart meters…

Healthy Eating Over the Holidays Most people will spend their holiday season to celebrate with friends and family, but it can also be a time of over eating and weight gain. Yadwega Dolega, Nutrionist with the Heartland Health…