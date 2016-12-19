SaskPower Bringing Smart Meters Back to Saskatchewan

A smart man once said, “if at first If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.” SaskPower is trying again after unsuccessfully launching smart meters in Saskatchewan a few years ago.



Smart meters will be returning to Saskatchewan homes and businesses after being recalled by SaskPower in 2014.



Smart meters are used to record and measure water and power consumption periodically. The data is then securely sent to a central organization system.



The government of Saskatchewan ordered SaskPower to remove over 100,000 smart meters after several of the meters caught on fire, and some damaged homes.



The removal of the smart meters costed millions of dollars, and the Saskatchewan government has made an agreement with Sensus to cover the cost.



SaskPower has been testing the industrial meters throughout 2016 so that the Crown Corporation can begin to set up the meters as soon as next year in locations such as oil field sites.



SaskPower will likely not install residential meters until the beginning of 2018, but they could be ready by the end of next year.