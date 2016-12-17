Extreme Cold Warnings Issued

Update; Although there is no longer an extreme cold warning, it is important to dress for the weather.

People can expect to see the mercury dip into the negative 30's and 40's. Late Friday and early Saturday, exteme cold warnings were in effect for most of Southern Saskatchewan, along with most of Alberta and parts of Manitoba.

Periods of very cold wind chills are to be expected early Saturday morning. With temperatures at -30, wind chill values are expected to reach -38 to -43. Temperatures should climb to the mid -20's during Saturday causing windchills to rise to around -30.

Cold warnings are issued when the temperature or wind chills are cool enough to cause an elevated risk to one's health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Those who plan on venturing out in the cold should wear appropriate clothing;

Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation. Some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep sweat away from the body, which helps keep the body dry.

Dress in layers with a wind resistant outer layer. You can remove layers if you get too warm or add a layer if you get cold. It's recommended to remove layers before you start sweating.

Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf out in the cold. Be sure to cover your nose to protect it.

If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose more heat while wet.

Anyone without proper clothing will be at risk in these weather conditions, but some people are at greater risk than others for frost bite and hypothermia;