Another 194 Shoe Boxes Filled for Operation Christmas Child

The look of joy on a child's face when they open presents on Christmas is a highlight for many. Not all children are able to experience this joy. Operation Christmas Child is a global fundraiser held every year to help those in poverty or distress. The organization collects and delivers gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 140 countries and territories since 1993.

Derek Deobald has been involved with Operation Christmas Child for the past few years.

Between Rosetown and Elrose, 194 shoe boxes were collected by the Rosetown Alliance Church. Deobold said the numbers were down a little bit down from last year but the shoe boxes brought in will still make a difference this holiday.

This year was the second time the church group had taken a group of youth to Calgary to go through the shoe boxes in the sorting facility. Deobald says the trip is the highlight of the fundraiser for him, "It's really good for them to see what other kids are getting for Christmas. Then you see a video of how happy they are with what's in that little box compared to what they're getting. It gives them a little bit of reality check. That and the involvement of doing something that's not for yourself."