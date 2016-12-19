Santa's Hut Continues to Help West Central Crisis Centre

The Santa's Hut program has been making it's way around West Central Saskatchewan for the 24th year. The program is run in support of the West Central Crisis Centre.

Kids were able to do some Christmas shopping on Saturday morning at the Kindersley Elizabeth Elementary School. Everything is priced at a fraction of what it would usually cost, making it a great way for kids to pick up gifts without hurting their parents bank account. Around 132 kids went shopping at the Santa's Hut.

Misty Leismeister, President of the Crisis Center in Kindersley, explains what the funds will go towards, "That money goes back to some of our programming and some of the different things we offer at the program. It just helps keeps our doors open so we can help more people."

Roughly, the Santa's hut raised $3,000 yesterday and $9,000 between the several Santa's Huts put on this year.

Leismeister also mentioned how impressed she was with this year's turnout, "I would like to say Thank You to everyone who donated items and everyone who helped at each community and made it successful. And to all the kids who came and shopped and made it successful too."