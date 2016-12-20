Staying Safe on Saskatchewan Roads During the Holidays

Traffic will be significantly increasing this week as relatives and friends travel home for the holidays.

Weather conditions have warmed up in the region in comparison to last week. But, it may still present winter driving conditions as the weather cools down closer to the weekend.

RCMP are reminding drivers to keep caution while driving on the highways over the next several days as traffic will heighten on Saskatchewan roads. "Weather conditions can always deteriorate quickly or change as you travel," said Meghan Mochoruk of the Kindersley RCMP. "The posted speed limits will reflect ideal conditions and not always wet or snowy conditions."

Some tips from the Kindersley RCMP to remember as you plan your trip on the highways this holiday season:

Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. On slippery road surfaces, double the "two second rule" to avoid following closely to vehicles.

Avoid sudden turns, accelerating and braking which could potentially cause a skid. This applies on roads with slippery conditions as well.

If you find you are skidding on the road, remain calm and take your foot off the accelerator. Steer first and brake second. Look where you want to go and steer in that direction.

Always clear snow and ice from all vehicle windows to maximize visibility, and turn on the vehicle's full lighting system especially during whiteouts or blowing snow.

Giving yourself extra time before you begin your drive is essential with snow covered roads.

Remember to keep distractions away while driving including cellphones and other media devices. A number of accidents during the holiday season are caused by distracted driving.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before they start their trip. Updated conditions are available on the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline website's map and by calling 1-888-335-7623.