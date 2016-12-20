Construction Started on Leader Health Facility

Construciton on Leader's long awaited new health facility finally begun last Friday.

Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit joined residents of Leader and surrounding communities last Friday, at the official sod turning ceremony for the Leader Integrated Health Facility.

"I am pleased to join today with the community to celebrate this exciting milestone," Ottenbreit said. "Our government appreciates the hard work of all partners to get this project to the construction phase. This new facility will bring health services under one roof and introduce a new integrated model to will enhance patient- and family-centred care"

The town of Leader currently has a hospital, medical clinic, ambulance building and a senior home. The new 16 bed integrated facility will replace these buildings and bring them under one roof.

"The integration of health services in Leader will result in improved access and overall better care to our residents and patients," Cypress Health Region CEO Beth Vachon said. "The Design process for this expansion has included input from patients, staff, and other stakeholders. It is a welcome addition to the community and we look forward to the many improvements that it will offer for years to come."

Despite the difficult budget this year, the provincial government will be contributing $9.6 million to the $12 million project. That will cover 80 per-cent of total project costs. Local fundraising will cover the remaining 20 per-cent of the project cost.

Construction on the new Integrated Health Facility is anticipated to be complete in early 2018.