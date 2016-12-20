Parks Canada Discovery Pass Free for 2017

As the country gets set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, Parks Canada announced people coast to coast will soon be able enjoy Canada's National Parks, National Marine Conservation Areas and National Historic Sites free of charge. That is, if they order the Free 2017 Parks Canada Discovery Pass.

More than 500,000 people from across the world ordered their passes in the first week they were offered. The passes will be available through Parks Canada throughout the year.

The 2017 Discovery Pass is essentially a free ticket to 365 days of celebration at some of our country’s most amazing destinations. The Discovery Pass is only accepted at national historic sites which are operated by Parks Canada and activities such as tours, parking and camping may not be covered by the Discovery Pass.



The cards will be valid from January 1st 2017 to December 31st 2017 and must be hung from the rear view mirror of the vehicle facing forward, or it can be placed on the front driver side dashboard facing up.

The Parks Canada campground reservation system launches in January and visitors are encouraged to reserve early, to ensure they have a space and find the perfect spot for their visit.

To get your pass, click ParkPass.